-- AFM24: First patient dosed in first-in-human clinical study for advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors, including colon, lung and other cancers -- AFM13: Initiated registration-directed study in relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma; received FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of T cell lymphoma -- CMO and CSO appointments strengthen executive management team and position company to continue its leadership in innate immunity -- Genentech collaboration: Affimed received milestone payment triggered by Genentech's selection of final target; ongoing collaboration on track with multiple programs progressing -- Raised EUR29.5 million in net proceeds from a public equity offering in November 2019 Heidelberg, Germany, April 28, 2020 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on clinical and corporate progress. "Our clinical trials currently remain active, and we are working closely with our participating physicians and clinical sites to minimize the impact on further progress as they focus on addressing the evolving COVID-19 global health crisis," said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed's CEO. "During these unprecedented and challenging times, our top priority continues to be supporting our employees, patients and our healthcare partners, while ensuring the continuity of our operations." Development Program Updates Affimed remains committed to continuing its development programs but acknowledges the impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on clinical studies, including potential delays in patient enrollment. The company plans to update expected timing of milestones for its clinical studies after there is more clarity on the duration and magnitude of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. AFM13 (CD30/CD16A) -- Patient enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2 registration-directed study of AFM13 as a monotherapy in relapsed or refractory patients with CD30-positive peripheral T cell lymphoma (pTCL). Affimed has successfully activated 42 clinical study sites across nine countries. -- To ensure patient safety and to avoid imposing additional burdens on healthcare systems already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken the decision to temporarily pause enrollment in the exploratory cohort of patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory transformed mycosis fungoides. -- In March 2020, enrollment of all 15 patients was completed in an investigator-sponsored Phase 1b/2a study of AFM13 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive lymphoma with cutaneous manifestation led by Columbia University. Previously reported data from the study confirmed single-agent activity of AFM13, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 50% (5 of 10 patients). -- Affimed is in close collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) to initiate an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 study to investigate the combination of AFM13 with allogeneic NK cells. MDACC intends to administer a stable complex of AFM13 pre-mixed with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells in different doses (numbers of pre-loaded NK cells) to patients with relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphoid malignancies. AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) -- The first patient was successfully dosed in a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24. The study is an open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation/expansion study to evaluate AFM24 as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid malignancies known to be EGFR-positive and whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies. Preclinical Pipeline Update -- Affimed continues to progress AFM28 and AFM32 as preclinical research currently remains unimpacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Genentech Collaboration Update -- In November 2019, Genentech exercised its final option for an exclusive target under the ongoing, multi-program strategic oncology collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics generated from Affimed's ROCK(R) platform to treat multiple cancers. Affimed received a payment from Genentech in an undisclosed amount based on this achievement. Affimed and Genentech continue to progress multiple programs under the ongoing strategic, multi-target collaboration. Management Appointments -- Dr. Andreas Harstrick joined Affimed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in March 2020 and Dr. Arndt Schottelius joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in April 2020. Dr. Harstrick brings a track record of running successful clinical trials that have led to regulatory approvals, deep oncology expertise, and a proven ability to lead large clinical organizations. Dr. Schottelius brings extensive innate immunity expertise, R&D leadership and a successful record of advancing and translating discovery research into preclinical and clinical development. COVID-19 Impact Mitigation COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global healthcare system, including the conduct of clinical trials as medical institutions prioritize the treatment of those afflicted with COVID-19. Affimed has taken several important actions to balance the commitment to treat cancer patients and to mitigate potential health and safety risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining continuity of its operations and preserving financial flexibility for the future. Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled EUR104.1 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to EUR108.8 million as of December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company raised EUR29.5 million in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, from a completed public offering. Based on its current operating plan and assumptions, Affimed anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets as of December 31, 2019 will support operations at least into the first half of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was EUR29.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net cash from operating activities of EUR49.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The net cash from operating activities in 2018 includes an initial upfront payment and committed funding of EUR83.2 million ($96.0 million) from the strategic collaboration Affimed entered into with Genentech Inc. in August 2018. Total revenue was EUR21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to EUR23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenue in both years is attributable primarily to the recognition of revenue from the Genentech collaboration in the respective years. Research and development (R&D) expenses were EUR43.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to EUR35.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily related to higher expenses for startup activities for the AFM13 registration-directed study in pTCL, manufacturing activities for AFM13 clinical study material, and early stage development and discovery activities. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were EUR10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to EUR9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. In 2019, G&A expenses were primarily related to personnel expenses and legal, consulting and audit costs. Net loss was EUR32.4 million, or EUR0.50 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of EUR19.5 million, or EUR0.32 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Additional information regarding these results is included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," which will be included in Affimed's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Affimed prepares and reports the consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. None of the financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Affimed maintains its books and records in Euro. Conference Call and Webcast Information Affimed will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the company's 2019 financial results and recent corporate developments. The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1 (877) 870-9135 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928338 for international callers, and reference passcode 7978047 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Webcasts" section on the "Investors" page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/, and a replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call. About Affimed N.V. Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK(R) platform allows innate cell engagers

