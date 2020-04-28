Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D. to its Board

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products that incorporate the use of novel drug delivery systems for pain management, today announced the appointment of Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Jacob as a new independent director to Virpax's Board. The appointment is reflective of our growth, as we continue to advance the development of our non-addictive pipeline," said Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.

"I am pleased to be joining the Virpax Board at this propitious time as the company moves forward with an ambitious plan for clinical development of its portfolio of drug candidates to treat pain," said Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D. "What is exciting to me is that Virpax's novel, non-opioid drug candidates have the potential to revolutionize management of pain in a number of indications, and I look forward to working closely with other members of the Virpax Board engaged in this exciting venture."

About Gary S Jacob, Ph.D.

Dr. Jacob has over 35 years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across multiple disciplines, including research and development, operations, business development, capital financing activities and senior management expertise. He is the Co-Founder and former CEO and Chairman of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, and has developed broad and influential contacts throughout the biopharmaceutical, financial, banking and investor communities. He served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. from July 2008 until October 2017 and is the co-inventor of the FDA-approved drug Trulance® which is currently marketed in the U.S. by Bausch Health, Inc. to treat functional GI disorders. Dr. Jacob is also the former CEO and Managing Director of Immuron Inc., an Australian biotechnology company dual-listed on the Australian ASX exchange and on NASDAQ. Dr. Jacob currently is Chairman of the Board of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a public NASDAQ listed company with a drug in clinical development to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and also is on the Board of Directors of Trovagene, Inc., a NASDAQ listed public oncology company. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Callisto Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from May 2003 until January 2013. Prior to his involvement with Callisto and Synergy, Dr. Jacob spent a number of years at Monsanto/G.D. Searle, where he was Director of Glycobiology and a Monsanto Science Fellow, specializing in the field of Glycobiology and drug discovery. Dr. Jacob holds over 15 patents and is the co-inventor of two FDA-approved pharmaceutical drugs. Dr. Jacob earned a B.S. in Chemistry cum laude from the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax develops branded pharmaceutical products for pain management by using cutting-edge technology to enhance patients' quality of life. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

