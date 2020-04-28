Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) -Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Kerr, P.Eng. Geologist to the board of directors. Mr. Kerr graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1964 with a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) degree in Geological Engineering. He has participated in the mining industry continuously since graduation as an exploration geologist. His expertise is epithermal and sedex-hosted precious metal deposits in the southwest United States, strata controlled gold deposits and porphyry copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits of the western Cordillera and VMS deposits in all areas of North America. Mr. Kerr has served as a director of numerous public companies and is currently a director of Quaterra Resources Inc., Bravada Gold Corporation, Equity Metals Corporation and Searchlight Resources Inc., all listed on the TSX-V.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Barry Schindel as a Director, and the board of directors thanks him for his efforts on behalf of the Company.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia, Nevada and Mexico. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Valterra owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia. It is earning a 100% interest in the Weepah property in Nevada, with past production totaling approximately 117,000ozs gold and significant exploration potential for a high-grade bulk-mineable gold discovery and a 100% interest in the Los Reyes copper- gold property in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54997