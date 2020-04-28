Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Financial Information") due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete certain regulatory filings. The Company is relying on this exemptive relief which allows it to delay the filing of its Annual Financial Information which would otherwise be required to be filed by April 29, 2020 under sections 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102.

The Company's Annual Financial Information and associated certificates will be available for filing at the earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before June 13, 2020. Until such time as these documents are filed, Midnight Sun's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There has been a material business development since the date of the last interim financial statements, which were filed on November 14, 2019. Please refer to the news release issued and filed on April 27, 2020, titled Midnight Sun Signs USD$51 Million Earn-In Agreement With Rio Tinto, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the company's website at www.midnightsunmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro - Lead Director & Acting Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

Lead Director

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

