Vow ASA: Vow ASA publishes Annual report for 2019

Vow ASA today publishes its annual report for 2019. Please see the report attached, and the report is also available on the company's website, www.vowasa.com

The annual report was reviewed and approved by the board of directors on 27 April 2020. The final financial statements included in the annual report has no significant changes since the preliminary results for the full year 2019 reported on 26 February 2020.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution and giving waste value. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

