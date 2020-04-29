New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) -Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020, and the interim financial statements, related MD&A and CEO and CFO certifications for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "interim filing") which are required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under the National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligation.

In light of recent COVID-19 developments and their impact on issuers, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced temporary relief that provides a 45-day extension from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020. As such the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") has enacted decision N°2020-PDG-0023 ("Decision 2020"). Harmony will rely on these exemptions with respect to the Annual Filings and interim filing pursuant to section 1 of Decision 2020 .

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020 and the interim filings on or before July 14, 2020 . During the period before the annual filing and interim filing, all the management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since September 30, 2019 (the date of the last financial reports that the Company filed), the Company has disclosed by way of news release the following material business developments:

On November 14, 2019, the company announces to acquire the 100% ownership of Shenzhen Smarten Technology Co., Ltd., please refer the press release dated November 14, 2019.

Other than the above disclosed events, the Company confirms there was no material business developments since September 30, 2019, and it will disclose through shareholders when material business development occurs.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup engaging to develop the solutions which entail the integration of clean energy and rechargeable battery technologies.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Regulation Services Provider does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com or contact:

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation

Nick Zeng, President & CEO

E-mail: info@htecusa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55157