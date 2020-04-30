Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Marifil Mines Limited (TSXV: MFM) (OTC PINK: MFMLF) ("Marifil" or the "Company"), announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has delayed the release of its annual financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, which are due to be filed on SEDAR before the end of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Instead of filing the annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis before that deadline, the company will be relying on the 45-day filing and delivery extension for annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis provided by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Marifil expects that the annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be filed on or before Friday, June 12, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

The company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 (Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@marifilmines.com

Website: www.marifilmines.com

For further information regarding Marifil Mines Limited, please refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com) or at Marifil's Website (http://www.marifilmines.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55195