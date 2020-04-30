GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Opens Real Time Payment Technology to All Clients

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTC PINK:GRBX)("GreenBox")(the "Company") is pleased to announce it is making its Real Time Payment (RTP) technology available to all clients. GreenBox believes that worldwide demand for RTP technology is experiencing an exponential demand; GreenBox is ready to respond. In response to perceived demand in European markets, GreenBox chose to seek to modify its payment technologies, and other client services in response.

How this groundbreaking service works : GreenBox's technology allows clients to utilize their debit cards to "push" funds directly into their checking account. In most cases, funds appear in the client's checking account within seconds. Although functionality depends on the ability of an individual's financial institution, GreenBox has reason to believe that in most cases that this technology works 24/7 on their ecosystem and their clients' ledger is updated in real-time. GreenBox proudly reports that it depends nor operate on regular banking hours.

Stranded for gas with no funds in your checking account? Sunday and you cannot deposit that check? Restaurant manager forced to stop a shift and payout tips in cash? With GreenBox's revolutionary, innovative, secure, real-time push payment disbursement program, this is a problem of the past.

"We believe in the Time Value of Money concept at GreenBox," said Fredi Nisan, CEO of GreenBox. "We have seen that delivering funds faster to our clients allows for their better cash flow, faster inventory replenishment and ultimately more transactions on our platform. Real-time payments are the future. Waiting for money is no longer acceptable option for our clients. This is the future of payments, made available now."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

