MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q2020: 30-Apr-2020 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 30 April 2020 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q2020 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel announces preliminary consolidated production results for the first quarter of 2020. First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 1Q2020 production results: «First of all, I would like to highlight that COVID-19 outbreak has not had any material adverse impact on Company's operating activity so far. Nornickel is making significant arrangements to protect the health and safety of its employees [1], while maintaining business as usual in all operating sites. Therefore, we reiterate our production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2020 announced at the Capital Markets Day in November 2019 [2]. In 1Q2020, the Company increased mine output 5% compared to last year. However, the volumes of saleable metals were affected by the pre-commissioning of the new chlorine leaching refining shop at Kola MMC. As a result, the Company built up temporarily nickel and (to a lesser extent) PGMs work-in-progress material inventories. In addition, PGMs' volumes reduced relative to last year due to a high base effect of 1Q2019, when a substantial amount of earlier accumulated work-in-progress PGM inventory was released. Whereas the decrease in copper output was attributed to scheduled reduction in processing volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and its lower metal grades. At the same time, Bystrinsky project continued its ramp-up delivering a record 15 kt of copper in copper concentrate, up 21% from the fourth quarter 2019 and 51% higher than a year ago. We expect that saleable metal production volumes to recover during the rest of this year as the accumulated work-in-progress inventory will be released following the gradual ramp-up of the new refining shop at Kola MMC». NORILSK NICKEL GROUP Nickel In 1Q2020, consolidated nickel production decreased 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 52 kt. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed decreased 7% to 51 kt. The decline was attributed to accumulation of work-in-progress inventory owing to the pre-commissioning of the new chlorine leaching refining shop at Kola MMC and a build-up of semis inventories at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to ensure uninterrupted production during a navigation break. As part of strategic diversification of sales into premium products, production of carbonyl nickel increased 39% y-o-y to 1.6 kt. Copper In 1Q2020, consolidated copper production decreased 9% y-o-y to 115 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The decline was attributed to lower processing volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and its lower copper content. This reduction was partly offset by increased mined ore volumes at Polar Division and expansion of copper production at Bystrinsky (Chita) Project to 15 kt (+51% y-o-y). This growth owed to the improvement of the grinding equipment productivity as the concentrator having been reaching its design parameters. Platinum Group Metals In 1Q2020, palladium and platinum output amounted to 548 koz (-29% y-o-y) and 150 koz (-26% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease of PGMs was attributed mostly to a high base effect of 1Q19 when the Company processed earlier accumulated work-in-progress inventory. The pre-commissioning of the new refining shop at Kola MMC, where precious metal concentrates are extracted from residue of chlorine leaching, has led to an increase of PGM work-in-progress inventory, which also contributed negatively to PGMs output. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 1Q2020, all saleable metals produced by the Company's Russian operations came from their own feed. Nickel In 1Q2020, nickel output at Kola MMC decreased 10% y-o-y to 35 kt. The decline was attributed to accumulation of work-in-progress inventory owing to the pre-commissioning of the new chlorine leaching refining shop at Kola MMC and semis inventories build-up at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to ensure uninterrupted production during the navigation break. Copper In 1Q2020, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia decreased 6% y-o-y to 115 kt. The decline was attributed to the scheduled reduction in processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec, its lower copper content, as well as scheduled reduction of metal produced for the sale to third parties. Bystrinsky Project's ramp up was on schedule, where production increased 51% y-o-y to 15 kt of copper in copper concentrate. The growth has been achieved as a result of productivity improvement of the grinding equipment and full ramp-up of the concentrator. Platinum Group Metals In 1Q2020, the Company's palladium and platinum output in Russia amounted to 547 koz (-27% y-o-y) and 150 koz (-25% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease of PGMs was attributed mostly to a higher base effect of 1Q19, when the Company processed work-in-progress inventory accumulated earlier at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery. The pre-commissioning of the new refining shop at Kola MMC where precious metal concentrates are extracted from residue of chlorine leaching has led to an increase of work-in-progress inventory, thus having an additional negative impact on PGMs output. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) Nickel In 1Q2020, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta remained largely unchanged y-o-y at 17 kt. Copper In 1Q2020, copper output at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 95% y-o-y to 200 tones. The decrease resulted from the scheduled shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. Platinum Group Metals In 1Q2020, output of saleable palladium and platinum (both contained in copper cake) amounted to 0.6 koz (-97% y-o-y) and 0.1 koz (-98% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease was attributed to the scheduled shipment of copper cake from Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta to Copper Plant of the Polar Division for further refining. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) In 1Q2020, Nkomati (50% - owned by Norilsk Nickel) produced 1.3 kt of nickel (-43% y-o-y), 0.6 kt of copper (-44% y-o-y), 7.1 koz of palladium (-33% y-o-y) and 2.7 koz of platinum (-38% y-o-y). The decrease in nickel and palladium output and increase in copper and platinum output was attributed to the decision to scale down ore mining in 2020. In the future, Norilsk Nickel and its operating partner African Rainbow Minerals are planning to put the mine on care and maintenance. *Note: Nkomati production results are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. Production Guidance from the Company's Russian feedstock for 2020: Metal Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) Ni, kt 225-235 Cu, kt 420-440 Pd, koz 2,648-2,777 Pt, koz 611-675 Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (1) Cu, kt 55-65 Au, koz 220-240 Note: Nornickel owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky (Chita Copper) Project. Production results are shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the Bystrinsky project was launched in 2018 as part of the hot commissioning stage and was fully commissioned in 2019. NORILSK NICKEL GROUP SALEABLE METALS 1Q 1Q Y-o-Y PRODUCTION 1 2020 2019 Total nickel t 51,757 55,915 -7% including from own Russian feed t 51,133 54,832 -7% Total copper t 114,987 126,765 -9% including from own Russian feed t 114,914 126,651 -9% Total palladium koz 548 770 -29% including from own Russian feed koz 548 769 -29% Total platinum koz 150 204 -26% including from own Russian feed koz 150 203 -26% Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel t 35,143 39,265 -10% Kola MMC, including t 35,143 39,265 -10% refined Ni from own Russian feed t 33,260 38,983 -15% saleable intermediate products from t 1,883 282 568% own Russian feed from 3d parties feed t 0 0 - Copper t 99,647 112,307 -11% Polar division t 82,172 90,569 -9% Kola MMC, including t 17,475 21,738 -20% Cu cathodes from own Russian feed t 16,940 17,648 -4%

ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

