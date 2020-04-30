Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2019: 30-Apr-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg April 30, 2020 (18:00 CET) - Aperam, a leading global producer of stainless and specialty steel, today publishes its sustainability performance report for 2019 called 'made for life'. Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this report follows the GRI sustainability standards. It has been reviewed by an external audit firm[1] to confirm its compliance with the GRI protocol, including the reporting of material sustainability performance data such as safety results (LTIFR rate), CO2 intensity, energy intensity, water withdrawals and air emissions. "The Covid-19 pandemic is a challenge like none other. In addition to the healthcare and biodiversity challenges, it has also put the spotlight on such essential issues as the value of human life, freedom, solidarity and makes us re-evaluate the type of society we want to live in. Within this framework, our annual Sustainability Report is more meaningful than ever. It highlights how our permanent health and safety focus and our affordable and 100% recyclable products create real social value for our stakeholders. It also reasserts our commitment towards sustainable development in line with our 2030 environmental objectives and ambition to be carbon neutral in our European operations by 2050." Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented. Aperam's complete report is available on www.aperam.com [1] under section sustainability. It is composed of the "made for life report" and online supplements, including three country supplements to be released shortly. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l. Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1034127 30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bef17cfdce443865842e74d363dc480&application_id=1034127&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

