Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 avril/April 2020) Further to Bulletin 2020-0435, Green 2 Blue will not be delisted at the market close today. The Issuer will remain listed and suspended until further notice.

_________________________________

Suite au Bulletin 2020-0435, Green 2 Blue ne sera pas radié de la cote aujourd'hui. L'émetteur restera coté et suspendu jusqu'à nouvel ordre.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com