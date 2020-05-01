The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CRON, GSX and IQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Investors Affected: May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cronos Group Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6291&from=1

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Investors Affected: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in GSX Techedu Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6291&from=1

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Investors Affected: March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iQIYI, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/iqiyi-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6291&from=1

