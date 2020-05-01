The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, XP and MESA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Investors Affected: April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Align Technology, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Align was then experiencing a significant decline in demand for its products in the important Chinese market; (b) Chinese consumer sentiment towards the Company was deteriorating; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Align and its businesses were lacking in a reasonable basis.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Investors Affected: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XP Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:MESA)

Investors Affected: shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Mesa Air Group Incorporated. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

