NEW YORK CITY, April 30 (WNM/Elliot Management Corporation) - In a letter to investors, Paul Singer, founder of hedge fund Elliot Associates, writes (https://www.docdroid.net/kfBxxVh/elliot-letter-april-162020-perspectives-paul-singer-elliott-pdf): "This is a perfect environment for gold to take center stage. Fanatical debasement of money by all of the world's central banks, super-low interest rates and gold mine operation and extraction issues (to a large extent related to the pandemic) should ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...