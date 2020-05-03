Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M23V ISIN: AT000000STR1 Ticker-Symbol: XD4 
Tradegate
30.04.20
19:59 Uhr
25,700 Euro
+0,550
+2,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,35025,75030.04.
25,40025,70030.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG98,00+2,08 %
PALFINGER AG19,720-0,40 %
STRABAG SE25,700+2,19 %
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG6,570+0,92 %