Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally active biopharmaceutical company based in Vienna, receives funding from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) for the development of a SARS-CoV-2 therapy based on Carragelose®. The aim of the project is to clinically test an inhalation solution with Carragelose® as an acute treatment for viral pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 or other respiratory viruses. The current project is funded by the FFG as part of the "Emergency Call to research COVID-19 in the wake of the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2". The planned project volume is above Euro 4 mn, the maximum funding share is 45%. "A causal therapy directly in the lungs can shorten the duration of the disease and thus hospitalization for patients suffering from viral pneumonia, reduce the ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
