Strabag: The publicly listed construction group Strabag SE had another record year in 2019: The Group generated a record output for the third year in a row in the 2019 financial year. With a plus of 2 % to Euro 16.6 bn, the company exceeded its own forecast. The consolidated group revenue amounted to Euro 15.7 bn. As with the output volume, this corresponds to a slight plus (3 %). The operating segments North + West contributed 48 %, South + East 31 % and International + Special Divisions 21 % to the revenue. The order backlog as at 31 December 2019 grew by 3 % year-on-year to reach another record level of Euro 17.4 bn. In 2019, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 17 % to Euro 1,113.30 mn. CEO Thomas Birtel comments: "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...