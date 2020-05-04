KIDOZ Inc.: Update: Kidoz Platform Growth in Stay-At-Home Economy

ANGUILLA, B.W.I / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the KIDOZ publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), provided an update on the kids market and usage on the Kidoz platform during coronavirus.

Recent times have been a difficult time for people and companies around the globe with many businesses forced to close and families restricted to their homes. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as experts are now predicting the restrictions will begin to ease over the next few weeks. During this time, 'kids' companies are finding ways to succeed with new supply lines forged and new demand patterns emerging. Many advertising partners have been using the Kidoz safe advertising network to build product awareness and sales through online channels, rather than in-store shopping which is unavailable. In fact, with kids at home, a surge in usage on the Kidoz platform and in daily active user (DAU) figures have been recorded. Weekend traffic is up more than 30% and weekday traffic is up more than 60% to more than nine million DAU. Some of the categories that have adapted quickest to the home-based economy and continue to thrive include toys and edu-tainment.

Toy sales remain strong and recent reports from media sources indicate that sales for puzzles, outdoor toys, arts and crafts, books, building sets, and educational toys have been booming. NPD reported that some categories have seen sales increases in the range from 20% for outdoor toys to as high as 230% for puzzles. The data suggests parents are actively trying to keep kids occupied while they work at home. Other reports suggest leading brands such as Lego, Playmobil, Barbie and Hot Wheels are all performing well during coronavirus as kids spend time off their devices engaging with their favorite toy brands.

Another category that is performing well during the new 'at home' economy is edu-tainment. With kids no longer learning in the classroom, parents have been sourcing remote and digital options for schooling and entertainment online. Along with long-time advertiser ABC Mouse, Kidoz is actively promoting online content creators from the edu-tainment & educational offerings including WildWorks (Animal Jam), TutoToons, Homer Learning, SplashLearn and more. With hundreds of different kid-focused entertainment offerings benefiting from increased usage and new downloads, Kidoz is launching a large variety of offerings from games and streaming providers to online classrooms and kid-fitness.

With Kidoz platform usage at an all-time-high the opportunities for new business are plentiful. Kidoz is the market leader for kid-focused media on mobile and its strong position and growth is helping the Company to secure opportunities with the largest kids toy and entertainment brands in the world. As coronavirus recedes and physical restrictions are lifted, Kidoz expects to be in a strong position to translate high user growth levels into positive financial performance. Marketers continue to look for the most effective ways to reach kids and build brand awareness. Kidoz's reach and media performance metrics are second to none on mobile and mobile is kids' platform of choice.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns a popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 100 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

