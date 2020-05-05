Fiducial Markers Market Size Worth $142.0 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiducial markers market size is estimated to reach USD 142.0 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of cancer and growing adoption of radiotherapy procedures are the factors expected to contribute to the market growth. Fiducial markers are widely used in external beam radiotherapy procedures. Therefore, increasing number of external beam radiotherapy procedures is also expected to boost the adoption of these markers. In addition, over most of the cancer patients receive radiation therapy, which in turn, is increasing the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Gold fiducial markers segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period owing to product advantages, such as biocompatibility and enhanced visibility across multiple imaging modalities including CT, MRI, ultrasound, and fluoroscopy.

Based on application, prostate cancer segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end user, radiotherapy center segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional fiducial markers market over the forecast period due to growing number of cancer cases and adoption of advanced technologies.

Some of the prominent companies in the global market are CIVCO Radiotherapy; IZI Medical Products, LLC; Naslund Medical AB; Medtronic PLC; QlRad, Inc.; QFIX; Boston Scientific Corp.; Nanovi A/S; Eckert & Ziegler; and IBA Dosimetry GmbH.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Fiducial Markers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (Ultrasound, CT/CBCT), By Product (Gold, Gold Combination), By Application (Prostate, Lung, Breast Cancer), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fiducial-markers-market

Rising awareness about the safety and efficiency of advanced radiotherapy techniques, such as stereotactic radiosurgery, intensity-modulated radiotherapy, and image guide radiotherapy, in cancer treatment is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, several initiatives undertaken by various governments for the development of new radiotherapy centers through direct funding or tax waive-off will aid in market growth.

On the other hand, availability of alternative treatment methods, such as chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and surgery, is expected to have a negative impact on the product demand. Furthermore, with the advent of advanced imaging modalities, such as PET-based LINAC system, eliminates the need for fiducial markers hampering the market growth. However, high cost of PET-based LINAC systems is expected to contribute to the increased usage of fiducial markers for radiotherapy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fiducial markers market on the basis of product, modality, application, end user, and region:

Fiducial Markers Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Gold



Gold Combination



Polymer



Other Metal



Liquid

Fiducial Markers Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

CT/CBCT



MRI



Ultrasound



X-Ray

Fiducial Markers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Breast Cancer



Lung Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Head and Neck Cancer



Other

Fiducial Markers End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Radiotherapy Center



Academic and Research Center

Fiducial Markers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Switzerland





The Netherlands





Sweden





Belgium



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Thailand





Indonesia





Philippines





Taiwan





Malaysia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Israel

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Urology Laser Market - Increase in the number of patients suffering from urology-related disorders, rising preference for minimally-invasive surgeries, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market - Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiative by various organizations and favorable government policies are few factors driving the market growth.

Cochlear Implant Market - This high growth can be attributed to the advancements in cochlear implants, growing penetration of implants due to expanded geographical reach of market players, and government support.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg