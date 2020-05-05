NOTICE 2020-05-05 WARRANTS Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 10 warrant(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2020-05-06. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=773952