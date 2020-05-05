Correction concerns Tick Size table, marked in bold below. On request of OptiFreeze AB, company registration number 556844-3914, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to admit the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from May 15, 2020. The company has 11,059,980 shares as per today's date. Short name: OPTI Number of shares: 11059980 ISIN code: SE0005881786 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 195581 Company Registration Number: 556844-3914 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK Classification Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200256.