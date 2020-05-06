Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQG7 ISIN: CA46016U1084 Ticker-Symbol: IPT 
Stuttgart
06.05.20
08:03 Uhr
1,395 Euro
+0,063
+4,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3951,48408:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1,395+4,73 %