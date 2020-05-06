Press Release: International Petroleum Corporation First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Corporate Update -- In the April 2, 2020 press release, IPC revised its forecast 2020 net average production to be in the range of 30,000 to 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day (boepd), estimated operating costs for 2020 to be in the range of USD 12 to 13 per boe, and reductions in total forecast 2020 expenditure of between USD 125 and 190 million as compared to estimates announced at IPC's Capital Markets Day (CMD) in February 2020. -- Operational decisions that IPC has subsequently made allow it to revise the forecast 2020 expenditure reductions to between USD 175 and 190 million as compared to CMD estimates. This comprises USD 85 million in reduced capital and decommissioning expenditures and USD 90 to 105 million in reduced operating costs. As a result, IPC's forecast 2020 net average production guidance range is 30,000 to 37,000 boepd. IPC's estimated 2020 capital and decommissioning expenditures are USD 77 million and IPC's forecast 2020 operating costs are in the range of USD 140 to 155 million, resulting in estimated 2020 unit operating costs in the range of USD 12 to 13 per boe. -- Financial headroom under the current terms of IPC's existing and new credit facilities has increased to in excess of USD 100 million. -- Assuming average 2020 Brent oil prices of USD 25 per barrel and assuming Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil prices are at zero for the remainder of the year, IPC expects to utilize less than 40% of its existing financial headroom. -- In March 2020, IPC announced the completion of the acquisition of Granite Oil Corp. (the Granite Acquisition), comprising light oil proved plus probable reserves of 14.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 6.2 MMboe of contingent resources (best estimate, unrisked) as at December 31, 2019. Q1 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights -- Average net production of approximately 46,000 boepd for Q1 2020 (43% heavy crude oil, 20% light and medium crude oil and 37% natural gas). -- First quarter 2020 operating costs per boe of USD 12.5, slightly ahead of Q1 2020 guidance. -- In connection with IPC's revised 2020 business plan, operational activities and capital expenditures have been reduced, deferred or cancelled in each region in response to the low oil price environment. Three months ended March 31 -------------------- USD Thousands 2020 2019 ---------------------- ---------- -------- Revenue 80,536 147,420 Gross profit (12,436) 46,885 Net result (40,069) 33,142 Operating cash flow 21,481 83,056 Free cash flow (42,712) 52,064 EBITDA 19,009 81,675 Net Debt 302,473 256,962 ---------------------- ---------- -------- -- Net debt increased from USD 291 million as at December 31, 2019 (including the cost of the Granite Acquisition) to USD 302.5 million as at March 31, 2020. -- Operating cash flow generation for Q1 2020 amounted to USD 21.5 million, below the original CMD guidance as a result of the weakness in commodity prices towards the end of Q1 2020. This coincided with two cargo liftings in Malaysia in March 2020 when Brent prices averaged USD 32 per bbl and the falling commodity prices also impacted the revenues in France where pricing is based on one month forward Brent prices. -- Under the previously announced share repurchase program, IPC repurchased for USD 17.6 million and cancelled approximately 4.4 million IPC shares during Q1 2020, in addition to the 3.9 million IPC shares cancelled in 2019. In order to conserve liquidity, IPC has suspended further share repurchases under the program. Mike Nicholson, IPC's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Given the extraordinary market situation that the oil and gas business is facing in response to the global Covid-19 outbreak, the resulting collapse in world oil demand, and the initial breakdown in co-operation among the OPEC+ group in dealing with the supply challenge, we have witnessed an unprecedented level of volatility and commodity price weakness during 2020. As a result of this, IPC announced on April 2, 2020 that we are taking decisive action to reset our 2020 expenditure plans in order to maximize the financial flexibility of the Corporation. Since that announcement, we have seen encouraging steps taken by OPEC+, G20 nations and oil producers that we are confident should remove significant supply, helping to deal with the massive demand destruction that we have witnessed as well as the inevitable inventory build. We expect that these actions should flatten the curve of inventory builds and set a course to rebalance markets in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. Clearly though, the magnitude and pace of the recovery in oil demand will be critical in reducing the uncertainty around when oil prices will recover. Reset of 2020 CMD Business Plan Given that IPC operates the majority of our assets, IPC has the financial and operational flexibility to react swiftly to recent events and to positively prepare the Corporation to navigate through this period of extremely low commodity prices. All remaining discretionary 2020 expenditures have been deferred or cancelled and we have built into our forecast production range the temporary curtailment of production from those fields that are not expected to generate positive cash flows at these low pricing levels. These production curtailments relate to a portion of our oil production. Our Canadian gas production is not curtailed as we currently forecast positive cash flows. In our April 2, 2020 announcement, we revised our forecast 2020 net average production to be in the range of 30,000 to 45,000 boepd, estimated operating costs for 2020 to be in the range of USD 12 to 13 per boe, and reductions in total forecast 2020 expenditure of between USD 125 and 190 million as compared to 2020 CMD estimates. Operational decisions that we have subsequently made allow us to revise our forecast 2020 expenditure reductions to between USD 175 and 190 million as compared to CMD estimates. This comprises USD 85 million in reduced capital and decommissioning expenditures and USD 90 to 105 million in reduced operating costs. As a result, our forecast 2020 net average production guidance range is 30,000 to 37,000 boepd. IPC's estimated 2020 capital and decommissioning expenditures are USD 77 million and IPC's forecast 2020 operating costs are in the range of USD 140 to 155 million, resulting in estimated 2020 unit operating costs in the range of USD 12 to 13 per boe. The upper end of our revised production guidance assumes that the curtailments in Canada to the end of June 2020 continue through to the end of the year, with the lower end of the range assuming full curtailment of our Canadian oil production in the second half of 2020. We retain the flexibility to ramp production back up during the second half of 2020 should market conditions improve. Maximizing Financial Flexibility Having reset our 2020 business plan, we have also been very active in engaging with our banks to ensure that we can maximize our financial flexibility. As at the end of the first quarter 2020, we had available liquidity headroom of around USD 90 million under our existing international and Canadian credit facilities. We commenced discussions with our international banking partners to potentially extend the maturity of and increase our existing reserves-based lending (RBL) credit facility as we do not believe that this was fully maximized under previous conditions. In parallel, we have been exploring IPC's ability to access some of the special financial assistance packages being offered by the government authorities in France. I am very pleased to report a positive outcome on the latter. We have been able to secure a EUR 13 million credit facility from a French financial institution under this program. The credit facility has an initial term of 12 months and is extendable by IPC for up to a further five years. The credit facility is unsecured and is on less expensive terms than IPC's existing credit facilities. In Canada, we have also commenced discussions with our banking partners. Our primary Canadian RBL facility is currently sized at CAD 375 million and we have drawn CAD 297 million at the end of the first quarter. Whilst our RBL redetermination discussions are not expected to be completed until later in Q2 2020, we have been encouraged by the financial support package that has been announced by the Canadian Federal Government, through Export Development Canada (EDC). This program aims to support the oil and gas sector by maintaining liquidity during the crisis, through the form of guarantees provided by EDC in respect of RBL facilities. Our CAD 42.5 million facility assumed as part of the Granite Acquisition is not up for review until the year end. This is currently drawn at CAD 40 million. In addition, IPC has the benefit of a hedging program in Canada in place through to the end of June 2020, that is expected to provide a minimum average realized WCS price of approximately USD 16 per bbl on our curtailed oil production levels in Canada during Q2 2020. We retain access to financial headroom under the current terms of our existing and new credit facilities available to us in excess of USD 100

million. Taken together with our operational choices and updated hedging program, we expect to be able to fully fund our revised 2020 expenditure program from cash flows and current borrowing capacity. Assuming average 2020 Brent oil prices of USD 25 per barrel and assuming WCS oil prices are at zero for the remainder of the year, we expect to utilize less than 40% of our existing liquidity headroom. This demonstrates the financial resilience of IPC to respond to sustained low oil prices. Q1 2020 Performance During Q1 2020, our assets delivered average daily net production of 46,000 boepd, in line with our original CMD Q1 2020 guidance. Our operating costs per boe for Q1 2020 was USD 12.5, slightly below our original CMD Q1 2020 guidance. Operating cash flow generation for the first quarter amounted to USD 21.5 million, below our original CMD guidance as a result of the weakness in commodity prices towards the end of Q1 2020. This coincided with two cargo liftings in Malaysia in March 2020 when Brent prices averaged USD 32 per bbl and the falling commodity prices also impacted the revenues in France where pricing is based on one month forward Brent prices. Capital expenditure during Q1 2020 of USD 56 million was around USD 6 million below forecast as we began implementation of our expenditure reduction program. Net debt increased from the 2019 year end level of USD 291 million (including the cost of the Granite Acquisition) to USD 302.5 million as at March 31, 2020 which also includes the funding of USD 17 million of share repurchases under the share repurchase program in Q1 2020." International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on May 6, 2020. The Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Financial Statements) and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available on the Corporation's website (www.international-petroleum.com). Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. The Covid-19 virus and the restrictions and disruptions related to it, as well as the actions of certain oil and gas producing nations, have had a drastic adverse effect in 2020 on the world demand for, and prices of, oil and gas as well as the market price of the shares of oil and gas companies generally, including the Corporation's common shares. These factors are beyond the control of the Corporation and it is difficult to assess how these, and other factors, will continue to affect the Corporation and the market price of IPC's common shares. In light of the current situation, as at the date of this press release, the Corporation continues to review and assess its business plans and assumptions regarding the business environment, as well as its estimates of future production, cash flows, operating costs and capital expenditures. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: -- IPC's ability to maximize liquidity and financial flexibility in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak and reduction in commodity prices; -- the expectation that recent actions will assist in reducing inventory builds and in rebalancing markets, including supply and demand for oil and gas; -- 2020 production range, operating costs and capital and decommissioning expenditure estimates; -- estimates of future production, cash flows, operating costs and capital expenditures that are based on IPC's current business plans and assumptions regarding the business environment, which are subject to change; -- IPC's ability to reduce expenditures to forecast levels; -- IPC's financial and operational flexibility to react to recent events and to prepare the Corporation to navigate through periods of low commodity prices; -- IPC's ability to defer or cancel expenditures and to curtail production, and to resume such production to expected levels following curtailment; -- IPC's continued access to its existing credit facilities, including current financial headroom, on terms acceptable to the Corporation; -- IPC's ability to extend and maintain the maturity of and increase the international RBL and to redetermine and maintain the Canadian RBL, including accessing the EDC guarantees, on terms acceptable to the Corporation; -- the ability to fully fund 2020 expenditures from cash flows and current borrowing capacity; -- IPC's flexibility to remain within existing financial headroom; -- IPC's ability to maintain operations, production and business in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictions and disruptions related thereto, including risks related to production delays and interruptions, changes in laws and regulations and reliance on third-party operators and infrastructure; -- IPC's intention and ability to continue to implement our strategies to build long-term shareholder value; -- the ability of IPC's portfolio of assets to provide a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth; -- the continued facility uptime and reservoir performance in IPC's areas of operation; -- future development potential of the Suffield operations, including future oil drilling and gas optimization programs, the ability to offset natural declines and the N2N EOR development project; -- further conventional oil drilling in Canada, including the ability of such drilling to identify further drilling or development opportunities; -- development of the Blackrod project in Canada; -- the results of the facility optimization program, the work to debottleneck the facilities and injection capability and the F-Pad production, as well as water intake and steam generation issues, at Onion Lake Thermal; -- addition of another drilling pad at Onion Lake Thermal and the production resulting from such pad; -- the ability of IPC to achieve and maintain current and forecast production and take advantage of production growth and development upside opportunities related to the oil and gas assets acquired in the Granite Acquisition; -- the ability of existing infrastructure acquired in the Granite Acquisition to enable EOR projects, as well as capacity to allow for potential further field development opportunities; -- the timing and success of the Villeperdue West development project, including drilling and related production rates as well as future phases of the Vert La Gravelle redevelopment project, and other organic growth opportunities in France; -- future development potential of Triassic reservoirs in France and the ability to maintain current and forecast production in France; -- the ability of IPC to achieve and maintain current and forecast production in Malaysia and the ability to identify, mature and drill additional infill drilling locations; -- the success and timing of further remedial works in respect of the A-15 well in Malaysia; -- the ability to IPC to acquire further common shares under the share repurchase program, including the timing of any such purchases; -- the return of value to IPC's shareholders as a result of the share repurchase program;

