Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
17:23 Uhr
9,020 Euro
+0,560
+6,62 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0209,12009:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALD
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA9,020+6,62 %