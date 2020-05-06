GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Expands International Reach with SEPA Payments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") announced today the latest international capability added to its growing Blockchain payment technologies and is now accepting SEPA payments in its ecosystem.

As the Company scales, it must look at the needs of clients from other countries, near and far. The demand for the Company's technology was clear, and GreenBox expanded responsibly into these markets.

One feature is especially useful: accepting SEPA, Single Euro Payments Area, is Europe's fastest and least expensive payment option, both into and out of the GreenBox ecosystem. SEPA is where more than 500 million citizens across over 30 countries and where more than 20 million businesses can make and receive payments in Euros.

SEPA is Europe's version of the US's ACH system. SEPA is even faster than ACH payment and is a great initiative in the European area toward connecting financial institutions together to deliver quick funds to its customers.

"We are excited to add SEPA capabilities to our already expanding payment infrastructure," said Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman for GreenBox. "This allows us to reach clients that otherwise could not onboard our ecosystem. SEPA accounts cannot accept wires or ACH transfers, so adding the feature to our system allows GreenBox to effectively service SEPA only clients."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

