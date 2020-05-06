Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
06.05.2020 | 16:17
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 MAY 2020 at 17.10 EEST

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Timo Maasilta as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:


Remuneration Committee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chairman
Timo Maasilta
Hilpi Rautelin

Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Eija Ronkainen

R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman
Kari Jussi Aho
Pia Kalsta
Ari Lehtoranta
Timo Maasilta
Eija Ronkainen
Mikael Silvennoinen


The members to the Nomination Committee were elected on 28 October 2019 as stated in the Stock Exchange Release on the same day.

All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions
Phone +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

