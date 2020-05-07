MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld

Baselworld: agreement with exhibitors and examination of new platforms



The MCH Group and representatives of the exhibitors at Baselworld have reached agreement on the settlement for the cancelled Baselworld 2020. In collaboration with the Swiss Exhibitors' Committee, an amicable solution has been drawn up, unanimously approved by the Comité Consultatif and also supported by industry associations.

"I welcome the constructive attitude of the representatives of the MCH Group, which has enabled us to find a balanced solution", says Hubert J. du Plessix, President of the Swiss Exhibitors' Committee. "I would also like to thank Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, Chanel, Chopard, Hublot, Zenith and Tag Heuer, who, in a spirit of solidarity with the sector as a whole, have agreed to a lower refund so that the other exhibitors can benefit from better conditions."

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of the MCH Group, stresses: "We are pleased to have worked together and, in just a short time, found a solution that is acceptable to everyone. In the light of the large loss of revenue due to COVID-19 and our responsibility to all our stakeholder groups, this solution marks the limit of what is possible for us. With the amicable settlement for Baselworld 2020, we can now concentrate fully on the future."

The MCH Group has taken the decision not to hold Baselworld 2021 that had been planned for 28 January to 2 February 2021. "Together with the exhibitors and visitors, we are working intensively on clarifying and discussing the requirements and options for new platforms," says Michel Loris-Melikoff, Managing Director of Baselworld. "We will be taking a decision on possible follow-up formats by the summer and will then provide information on the new concept and scheduling."

