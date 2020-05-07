Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Participate in 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on May 12, 2020

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to participate in the 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

"In light of these unprecedented circumstances with the Covid-19 pandemic, I look forward to the opportunity to discuss with current and potential shareholders, Capstone's unique energy as a service business model and how we have adapted it as a result of the pandemic," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "Our new Covid-19 Business Continuity Plan outlines discrete initiatives that we are taking to put Capstone in the best possible position to reach our stated adjusted positive EBITDA goals in the current June quarter and beyond," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing need for social distancing measures, the meetings will be held telephonically. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one conference call meeting with Capstone Turbine Management are encouraged to contact their Oppenheimer sales representative or Capstone's Investor Relations at cpst@integra-ir.com

The corporate presentation materials will be available on the Capstone Turbine website www.capstoneturbine.com under the Investor Relations section on the day of the event.

