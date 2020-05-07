R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2019 07-May-2020 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 11 June 2020) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the group's website at www.rea.co.uk [1]. A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from the Investors section (under Shareholder information) of the website. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' confirmation of responsibility" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 of the notes to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview · 2019 was a difficult trading period for the group, with weak CPO and CPKO prices impacting on what was otherwise strong operational performance. The strengthening of prices witnessed at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic with the consequential collapse in the global economy · At the beginning of April 2020, the Indonesian government deemed certain activities, notably agriculture and plantations, as essential and, accordingly these are not restricted because of Covid-19. The group's estates are currently operating normally and to-date the pandemic has had no effect on the group's ability to deliver CPO and CPKO to its buyers · The pandemic has adversely affected the CPO and CPKO markets in which prices have fallen. Going forward, low levels of planting and replanting in Indonesia in recent years are expected to result in slower growth in CPO and CPKO supply and, as demand for vegetable oils is restored, prices are likely to recover Financial · Revenue up to $125.0 million (2018: $105.5 million) with the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and stock sales carried over from 2018 · Cost of sales increased to $121.8 million (2018: $99.6 million) largely reflecting the swing in stock movements, with operational costs otherwise similar to 2018 · EBITDA increased to $18.2 million (2018: $12.3 million) benefitting from higher selling prices in the second half · Pre-tax loss of $43.7 million (2018: loss of $5.5 million) due to negative foreign exchange charge of $8.6 million adversely affecting finance cost, a depreciation charge increased by $4.3 million and a net impairment loss of $3.3 million following the decision not to extend the KMS land allocation · Repayment date of GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes extended in March 2020 from August 2020 to August 2025 Agricultural operations · A second record year for FFB production at 800,666 tonnes (2018: 800,050 tonnes) despite both an industry wide decline as palms entered a resting phase and several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half · FFB yield per mature hectare over 24 tonnes (2018: 23 tonnes) · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 198,737 tonnes (2018: 191,228 tonnes) · Extraction rates continuing to improve with CPO averaging 23.0 per cent (2018: 22.5 per cent) owing to the focus on modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance in the mills Stone and coal interests · Arrangements with a neighbouring coal company for the opening and quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by the group's local partners · Contractor appointed to mine the Kota Bangun coal concession held by the group's local partners, though currently on hold due to Covid-19 and low coal prices Sustainability · Ranked 8 out of 99 companies producing, processing and trading palm oil by ZSL's SPOTT assessment of disclosures and commitment to environmental, social and governance best practice in 2019 · KMS, the group's most recently matured estate, RSPO certified at the start of 2020 Outlook · Cost saving and efficiency measures implemented in 2019 expected to achieve significant cost savings in 2020 · Capital expenditure limited to completing the mill works and to bunding and resupplying 1,000 hectares of mature areas previously damaged by periodic flooding, while extension planting remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and financial performance · In light of Covid-19, the group is engaged in positive discussions with its Indonesian bankers to postpone loan repayments due in 2020 · Crop production to date in 2020 is slightly ahead of budget and, with extraction rates achieving expected levels and mill operations continuing to improve, the outlook is positive, subject to the immediate impacts and risks of Covid-19 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT ?Trading conditions during 2019 were difficult. Prices of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") remained weak for most of the year. Only towards the end of 2019, when demand for CPO was clearly exceeding supply and global stocks started to fall significantly, did the CPO price start to recover. Consequently, notwithstanding ongoing improvements in operational performance, pressure on margins resulted in an operating loss for the year of $9.1 million, a small reduction on the operating loss of $10.7 million in 2018. Improvements were made in crop yields with fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") harvested of 800,666 tonnes, marginally ahead of the 800,050 tonnes in 2018. Although FFB in 2019 was below the original target of 900,000 tonnes, it represented a second record year for the group producing a yield per mature hectare of 24.2 tonnes. These improvements should be viewed in the context of an industry wide decline in FFB production reflecting palms entering a resting phase following generally very high levels of cropping in 2018 as well as several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half of 2019. Measured against these benchmarks, the group's operational performance compares favourably. Third party harvested FFB totalled 198,737 tonnes against 191,228 tonnes in 2018. Production of CPO in 2019 increased to 224,856 tonnes, compared with 217,721 tonnes in 2018, while CPKO production fell slightly to 15,305 tonnes, compared to 16,095 tonnes in 2018. The reduced CPKO production was entirely due to the temporary suspension of production to allow for maintenance work at one of the kernel crushing plants during the first half of 2019, during which period, uncrushed kernels were sold to third parties. Both CPO and CPKO extraction yields increased to, respectively, 23.0 per cent and 40.7 percent in 2019 compared with, respectively, 22.5 per cent and 40.2 per cent in 2018, as a consequence of the focus on the modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance programme in the group's three mills. The majority of these works are due to be completed during 2020, with some works carried over from 2019 owing to delays with contractors and in supplies of materials. Such delays also postponed completion of the expansion of the group's newest mill at Satria until later in 2020 or early 2021. Revenue for 2019 amounted to $125.0 million, compared with $105.5 in 2018, the increase largely reflecting the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and the sales at the start of 2019 of both CPO and CPKO stocks carried over from 2018. Overall, however, cost of sales were higher in 2019 at $121.8 million, compared with $99.6 million in 2018, principally as a result of the swing in stock movements from $(10.2 million) in 2018 to $9.1 million in 2019. Estate operating costs overall in 2019 were similar to those of 2018, notwithstanding increases in labour costs. Field and harvesting costs were well controlled, but mill processing costs were significantly over budget reflecting running inefficiencies pending completion of necessary maintenance and upgrading work. As in 2018, extra despatch costs were incurred in trucking unusually high volumes of CPO and CPKO to the downstream loading point because of low river levels coinciding with the period of peak production in the second half of the year. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA"), improved from $12.3 million in 2018 to $18.2 million in 2019. As anticipated at the time of publication of the 2019 half yearly report, the EBITDA of the second half at $18.3 million was significantly better than that of the first half of $(0.1) million, reflecting the weighting of the group's crops to the second half and better selling prices in the last quarter of 2019. With an increase in the depreciation charge of $4.3 million over that charged in 2018 and the impact of adverse exchange rate movements on finance costs, the group incurred a loss before tax in 2019 of $43.7 million, compared with $5.5 million in 2018. Significant steps were taken in 2019 to reduce costs and, whilst these had a limited impact on the results for the year, the group is aiming for a reduction in 2020 of some $10 million against the level of costs that would have been incurred without the cost reduction and efficiency measures.

