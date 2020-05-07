DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2019

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2019 07-May-2020 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 11 June 2020) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the group's website at www.rea.co.uk [1]. A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from the Investors section (under Shareholder information) of the website. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' confirmation of responsibility" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 of the notes to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview · 2019 was a difficult trading period for the group, with weak CPO and CPKO prices impacting on what was otherwise strong operational performance. The strengthening of prices witnessed at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic with the consequential collapse in the global economy · At the beginning of April 2020, the Indonesian government deemed certain activities, notably agriculture and plantations, as essential and, accordingly these are not restricted because of Covid-19. The group's estates are currently operating normally and to-date the pandemic has had no effect on the group's ability to deliver CPO and CPKO to its buyers · The pandemic has adversely affected the CPO and CPKO markets in which prices have fallen. Going forward, low levels of planting and replanting in Indonesia in recent years are expected to result in slower growth in CPO and CPKO supply and, as demand for vegetable oils is restored, prices are likely to recover Financial · Revenue up to $125.0 million (2018: $105.5 million) with the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and stock sales carried over from 2018 · Cost of sales increased to $121.8 million (2018: $99.6 million) largely reflecting the swing in stock movements, with operational costs otherwise similar to 2018 · EBITDA increased to $18.2 million (2018: $12.3 million) benefitting from higher selling prices in the second half · Pre-tax loss of $43.7 million (2018: loss of $5.5 million) due to negative foreign exchange charge of $8.6 million adversely affecting finance cost, a depreciation charge increased by $4.3 million and a net impairment loss of $3.3 million following the decision not to extend the KMS land allocation · Repayment date of GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent sterling notes extended in March 2020 from August 2020 to August 2025 Agricultural operations · A second record year for FFB production at 800,666 tonnes (2018: 800,050 tonnes) despite both an industry wide decline as palms entered a resting phase and several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half · FFB yield per mature hectare over 24 tonnes (2018: 23 tonnes) · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 198,737 tonnes (2018: 191,228 tonnes) · Extraction rates continuing to improve with CPO averaging 23.0 per cent (2018: 22.5 per cent) owing to the focus on modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance in the mills Stone and coal interests · Arrangements with a neighbouring coal company for the opening and quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by the group's local partners · Contractor appointed to mine the Kota Bangun coal concession held by the group's local partners, though currently on hold due to Covid-19 and low coal prices Sustainability · Ranked 8 out of 99 companies producing, processing and trading palm oil by ZSL's SPOTT assessment of disclosures and commitment to environmental, social and governance best practice in 2019 · KMS, the group's most recently matured estate, RSPO certified at the start of 2020 Outlook · Cost saving and efficiency measures implemented in 2019 expected to achieve significant cost savings in 2020 · Capital expenditure limited to completing the mill works and to bunding and resupplying 1,000 hectares of mature areas previously damaged by periodic flooding, while extension planting remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and financial performance · In light of Covid-19, the group is engaged in positive discussions with its Indonesian bankers to postpone loan repayments due in 2020 · Crop production to date in 2020 is slightly ahead of budget and, with extraction rates achieving expected levels and mill operations continuing to improve, the outlook is positive, subject to the immediate impacts and risks of Covid-19 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT ?Trading conditions during 2019 were difficult. Prices of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") remained weak for most of the year. Only towards the end of 2019, when demand for CPO was clearly exceeding supply and global stocks started to fall significantly, did the CPO price start to recover. Consequently, notwithstanding ongoing improvements in operational performance, pressure on margins resulted in an operating loss for the year of $9.1 million, a small reduction on the operating loss of $10.7 million in 2018. Improvements were made in crop yields with fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") harvested of 800,666 tonnes, marginally ahead of the 800,050 tonnes in 2018. Although FFB in 2019 was below the original target of 900,000 tonnes, it represented a second record year for the group producing a yield per mature hectare of 24.2 tonnes. These improvements should be viewed in the context of an industry wide decline in FFB production reflecting palms entering a resting phase following generally very high levels of cropping in 2018 as well as several periods of unusually low rainfall in the second half of 2019. Measured against these benchmarks, the group's operational performance compares favourably. Third party harvested FFB totalled 198,737 tonnes against 191,228 tonnes in 2018. Production of CPO in 2019 increased to 224,856 tonnes, compared with 217,721 tonnes in 2018, while CPKO production fell slightly to 15,305 tonnes, compared to 16,095 tonnes in 2018. The reduced CPKO production was entirely due to the temporary suspension of production to allow for maintenance work at one of the kernel crushing plants during the first half of 2019, during which period, uncrushed kernels were sold to third parties. Both CPO and CPKO extraction yields increased to, respectively, 23.0 per cent and 40.7 percent in 2019 compared with, respectively, 22.5 per cent and 40.2 per cent in 2018, as a consequence of the focus on the modifications, upgrading and rigorous maintenance programme in the group's three mills. The majority of these works are due to be completed during 2020, with some works carried over from 2019 owing to delays with contractors and in supplies of materials. Such delays also postponed completion of the expansion of the group's newest mill at Satria until later in 2020 or early 2021. Revenue for 2019 amounted to $125.0 million, compared with $105.5 in 2018, the increase largely reflecting the uplift in CPO prices towards the end of the year and the sales at the start of 2019 of both CPO and CPKO stocks carried over from 2018. Overall, however, cost of sales were higher in 2019 at $121.8 million, compared with $99.6 million in 2018, principally as a result of the swing in stock movements from $(10.2 million) in 2018 to $9.1 million in 2019. Estate operating costs overall in 2019 were similar to those of 2018, notwithstanding increases in labour costs. Field and harvesting costs were well controlled, but mill processing costs were significantly over budget reflecting running inefficiencies pending completion of necessary maintenance and upgrading work. As in 2018, extra despatch costs were incurred in trucking unusually high volumes of CPO and CPKO to the downstream loading point because of low river levels coinciding with the period of peak production in the second half of the year. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA"), improved from $12.3 million in 2018 to $18.2 million in 2019. As anticipated at the time of publication of the 2019 half yearly report, the EBITDA of the second half at $18.3 million was significantly better than that of the first half of $(0.1) million, reflecting the weighting of the group's crops to the second half and better selling prices in the last quarter of 2019. With an increase in the depreciation charge of $4.3 million over that charged in 2018 and the impact of adverse exchange rate movements on finance costs, the group incurred a loss before tax in 2019 of $43.7 million, compared with $5.5 million in 2018. Significant steps were taken in 2019 to reduce costs and, whilst these had a limited impact on the results for the year, the group is aiming for a reduction in 2020 of some $10 million against the level of costs that would have been incurred without the cost reduction and efficiency measures.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -2-

The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at $517 per tonne and fell to a low of $481 per tonne in July before recovering slowly to reach $860 per tonne by the end of 2019. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the price has since fallen back with reduced demand in the wake of the dramatic slowdown in the world economies. The price is currently trading at $525 per tonne. CPKO prices opened the year at $783 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, rose to a high in mid January before falling back to $529 in early June, largely reflecting subdued demand generally and good availability of the competitor coconut oil, and then recovered to $1,080 per tonne by the end of 2019. The CPKO price currently stands at $605 per tonne. The average selling price for the group's CPO for 2019 on an FOB basis at the port of Samarinda, net of export levy and duty, was $453 per tonne (2018: $472 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was $533 per tonne (2018: $792 per tonne). Development of the group's land bank of some 6,000 hectares that are available for immediate extension planting continues to be on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and in the group's financial performance. In the meantime, some 1,000 hectares of mature areas that have been damaged over the years by periodic flooding are being bunded and resupplied. As previously reported, good progress was made in 2019 by the principal coal concession holding company to reopen the concession at Kota Bangun. Refurbishment of the loading point on the Mahakam River and the conveyor crossing the concession were completed and the requisite licences obtained. A contractor was appointed to provide mining services and to manage the port facility, as well as funding all further expenditure required for infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in the mine's profits. Following further test drilling and development of a mine plan, it was expected that mobilisation and mining would commence by mid 2020. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, these plans are currently on hold and it is unlikely that mining operations will commence until the end of 2020 at the earliest. The group is also finalising arrangements with a neighbouring coal company for the opening and quarrying of the andesite stone concession on similar terms to those agreed for the Kota Bangun coal concession. Work is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. As at 31 December 2019 the group had total equity (including preference share capital) of $239.7 million, compared with $246.8 million at 31 December 2018. In October 2019, the company issued 3,441,000 ordinary shares for cash at a price of GBP1.45p per share. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2019 amounted to $13.0 million, compared with $14.5 million at 31 December 2018. Net indebtedness, including GBP30.9 million ($39.0 million) of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes that were due to mature in August 2020, amounted to $207.8 million at 31 December 2019, compared with $189.6 million at 31 December 2018. On 31 March 2020, the holders of the sterling notes approved proposals to extend the repayment date to 31 August 2025. In consideration for agreeing to these proposals, the notes will now be repayable at a premium of 4 pence per GBP1.00 nominal loan note and the company has issued to noteholders 4,010,760 warrants, each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for a period of 5 years, one new ordinary share in the company at a subscription price of GBP1.26 per share. The group has repayments due on its indebtedness in Indonesia to PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk ("Mandiri"). The group has had extensive negotiations with Mandiri over the past twelve months with a view to obtaining additional loans sufficient to finance the repayments falling due on its existing Indonesian rupiah borrowings. However, following measures to control the spread of Covid-19 (including the closure of bank offices), the group has been informed that all state banks have ceased new lending. The group is therefore now seeking the agreement of Mandiri to postpone repayments due during the rest of 2020. In view of the difficult trading conditions prevailing during 2019, the payment of the fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due in June and December 2019 were deferred. With the major improvement in the CPO price at the end of 2019 and into 2020 it was hoped that the payment of preference dividends arising in 2020 could be resumed and that the deferred dividends could be caught up progressively. Unfortunately, the subsequent disruption wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that this plan has had to be placed on hold. The directors are well aware that preference shares are bought for income and will aim to recommence the payment of dividends as soon as circumstances permit. However, until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future, preference dividends will have to continue to be deferred. As dividends on the preference shares are now more than six months in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. Notwithstanding this requirement and based on the financial results for 2019, the directors would not have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares at this time. As already noted, the beginning of 2020 saw continued strength in CPO prices, largely reflecting low levels of CPO stocks and vegetable oil consumption exceeding supply. This underlying price firmness was brought to a halt as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The consequential collapse in the global economy had an immediate impact on the CPO market and demand initially fell dramatically. This was reflected in a fall in the CPO price from $860 per tonne on 1 January 2020 to $540 per tonne on 30 April 2020. At current CPO price levels, the group should be able to operate at slightly above a cash break even position over the year as a whole, excluding debt repayments and preference dividends. With crops weighted to the July to December period, unit cash costs are normally lower in the second half of each year than in the first half, but average selling prices for the first half of 2020 will benefit from the higher CPO prices prevailing at the start of the year. Crop levels and harvested FFB continue to be in line with expectations and mill operations continue to improve. However, there is the possibility of operational disruption should the existing lockdown in Indonesia be extended in a way that would reduce or halt group production or restrict the group's ability to deliver its production to customers, although it should be noted that the current lockdown in Indonesia explicitly excludes agricultural business. In the longer term, low levels of replanting and little new planting taking place in Indonesia are likely to result in much slower growth in both CPO and CPKO production than in the recent past. Given a return to recent levels of demand for vegetable oils, further improvement in prices are therefore likely and consequently provide a positive outlook for the group. DAVID J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS In view of the difficult trading conditions prevailing during 2019, the directors concluded that the payment of the fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2019 should be deferred. With the major improvement in the CPO price going into January 2020, the directors had hoped to pay preference dividends arising in 2020 and progressively to catch up the preference dividend arrears. Unfortunately, the subsequent disruption wrought by Covid-19 has meant that this plan has had to be put on hold. The directors are well aware that preference shares are bought for income and will aim to recommence the payment of dividends as soon as circumstances permit. However, until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future, preference dividends will have to continue to be deferred. While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months' in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. In view of the results reported for 2019, the directors would not anyway have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2019 even if this were permitted. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The sixtieth annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at 32 - 36 Great Portland Street, London W1W 8QX on 11 June 2020 at 10.00 am. Attendance The company has been closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), including the current restrictions from the UK Government and Public Health England prohibiting public gatherings of more than two people and non-essential travel, save in certain limited circumstances. Pending further guidance, shareholders are advised that they should not attend the Annual General Meeting in person and any person who attempts to attend the meeting in person will be refused entry. Shareholders are: a) strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: i) via the website of our registrars, Link Asset Services ("Link"), at www.signalshares.com (and so that the appointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2020) or via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or ii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to Link as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 9 June 2020 and given the restrictions on attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy rather than

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -3-

a named person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting; b) encouraged to submit ahead of the meeting any questions for the directors, together with the name of the submitting shareholder as it appears on the company's register of members, to the following email address: AGM2020@rea.co.uk so as to be received by no later than 5.00 pm on 9 June 2020. You are directed to the notes pages of the notice for guidance on members' rights to ask questions and when the company will cause them to be answered. The company: a) has arranged for shareholders to be able to listen to the proceedings of the meeting via a telephone dial in which can be accessed at any time from 15 minutes prior to the meeting until the conclusion of the meeting using the following dial in details +44 (0)20 3651 8923 and conference code 46081227#. If you are intending to call from overseas, please contact the company secretary at AGM2020@rea.co.uk, who can provide you with an appropriate telephone number. Please note that shareholders will not be able to use this to actively participate in the meeting by voting on the resolutions or asking questions. Accordingly and as noted above, shareholders are urged to vote on the resolutions and to submit any questions they have in advance of the meeting; b) will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the meeting and will make any further updates about the meeting on the Investors section (under Regulatory news) of the group's website at www.rea.co.uk. Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates. The health and wellbeing of the company's shareholders, directors and employees is of paramount importance and the company shall take such further steps in relation to the meeting as are appropriate with this in mind. The directors and the chairman of the meeting and any person so authorised by the directors reserve the right, as set out in article 64.5 in the company's current articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identification, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board of the company has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate governance" in the annual report. Those principal risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. In addition to the risks that have long been normal aspects of its business, the group currently faces potential impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. This pandemic is unprecedented in the history of the group and there are therefore no precedents against which the risks that it entails can be assessed. At this juncture, there has been no material adverse impact on the group's day to day operations although there has been a negative impact on markets for CPO and CPKO, the extent of which is covered in the "Strategic report" in the annual report. Potential further consequences of Covid-19 could include adverse effects on employee health, loss of production and inability to make deliveries of palm products. Each of these could then negatively affect the group's finances. The group's ability to withstand such negative financial impact will be dependent upon the continuing support of its stakeholders which cannot be predicted. The risks detailed below as relating to "Agricultural operations - Expansion" and "Stone and coal interests" are prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently not expanding its agricultural operations and the stone and coal concessions in which the group holds interests are not currently being mined. However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed or commence. The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone and coal companies to repay their loans. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under "Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's finances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identified areas of risk but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the various possible outcomes to the current discussions on the termination of UK membership of the European Union ("Brexit"). The directors expect that certain outcomes may result in a movement in sterling against the US dollar and Indonesian rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation of its sterling costs and sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (which could be positive or negative) would be material in the overall context of the group. Were there to be an outcome that resulted in a reduction in UK interest rates, this may negatively impact the level of the technical provisions of the REA Pension Scheme but given the Scheme's estimated funding position, the directors do not expect that this impact would be material in the overall context of the group. Beyond this, and considering that the group's entire operations are in Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a significant risk to the group. The directors have considered the potential impact on the group of global climate change. Between 5 and 10 per cent of the group's existing plantings are in areas that are low lying and prone to flooding if not protected by bunding. Were climate change to cause an increase in water levels in the rivers running though the estates, this could be expected to increase the requirement for bunding or, if the increase was so extreme that bunding became impossible, could lead to the loss of low lying plantings. Changes to levels and regularity of rainfall and sunlight hours could also adversely affect production. However, it seems likely that any climate change impact negatively affecting group production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers in South East Asia leading to a reduction in CPO and CPKO supply. This would be likely to result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO which should provide at least some offset against reduced production. Apart from the Covid-19 Pandemic, which represents the single greatest risk to the group at this time, risks assessed by the directors as being of particular significance are those detailed below under: · "Agricultural operations - Produce prices" · "General - Funding" · "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors" · "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors". The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, reflects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" below and, as respects climatic and other factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations A loss of crop or Over a long period, from the norm in reduction in the crop levels should climatic conditions quality of harvest be reasonably resulting in loss of predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels A reduction in Operations are of rainfall that lead subsequent crop located in an area to a water levels resulting in of high rainfall. availability below the loss of potential Notwithstanding minimum required for revenue; the some seasonal the normal development reduction is likely variations, annual of the oil palm to be broadly rainfall is usually proportional to the adequate for normal cumulative size of development the water deficit Overcast conditions Delayed crop Normal sunshine formation resulting hours in the in loss of potential location of the revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil palm Low levels of rainfall Inability to obtain The group has disrupting river delivery of estate established a transport or, in an supplies or to permanent extreme situation, evacuate CPO and downstream loading bringing it to a CPKO (possibly facility, where the standstill leading to river is tidal. In suspension of addition, road harvesting) access between the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -4-

the estates offers a viable alternative route for transport with any associated additional cost more than outweighed by avoidance of the potential negative impact of disruption to the business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO Cultivation risks Failure to achieve A reduction in The group has optimal upkeep harvested crop adopted standard standards resulting in loss of operating practices potential revenue designed to achieve required upkeep standards Pest and disease A loss of crop or The group adopts damage to oil palms reduction in the best agricultural and growing crops quality of harvest practice to limit resulting in loss of pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors Shortages of necessary Disruption of The group maintains inputs to the operations or stocks of necessary operations, such as increased input inputs to provide fuel and fertiliser costs leading to resilience and has reduced profit established biogas margins plants to improve its self-reliance in relation to fuel A hiatus in FFB crops becoming The group harvesting, collection rotten or over-ripe endeavours to or processing of FFB leading either to a maintain a crops loss of CPO sufficient production (and complement of hence revenue) or to harvesters within the production of its workforce to CPO that has an harvest expected above average free crops and to fatty acid content maintain resilience and is saleable only in its palm oil at a discount to mills with each of normal market prices the mills operating separately and some ability within each mill to switch from steam based to biogas or diesel based electricity generation Disruptions to river The requirement for The group's bulk transport between the CPO and CPKO storage storage facilities main area of exceeding available have adequate operations and the capacity and forcing capacity and Port of Samarinda or a temporary further storage delays in collection cessation in FFB facilities are of CPO and CPKO from harvesting or afforded by the the transhipment processing with a fleet of barges. terminal resultant loss of Together, these crop and have hitherto consequential loss always proved of potential revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for CPO and CPKO storage and may be expanded to accommodate anticipated increases in production Occurrence of an Material loss of The group maintains uninsured or potential revenues insurance at levels inadequately insured or claims against that it considers adverse event; certain the group reasonable against risks (such as crop those risks that loss through fire or can be economically other perils), for insured and which insurance cover mitigates uninsured is either not risks to the extent available or is reasonably feasible considered by management disproportionately practices expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and Reduced revenue from Price swings should CPKO prices which as the sale of CPO and be moderated by the primary commodities CPKO production and fact that the may be affected by a consequent annual oilseed levels of world reduction in cash crops account for economic activity and flow the major factors affecting the proportion of world world economy, vegetable oil including levels of production and inflation and interest producers of such rates crops can reduce or increase their production within a relatively short time frame Restriction on sale of Reduced revenue from The Indonesian the group's CPO and the sale of CPO and government allows CPKO at world market CPKO production and the free export of prices including a consequent CPO and CPKO but restrictions on reduction in cash applies a sliding Indonesian exports of flow scale of duties on palm products and exports, which is imposition of high varied from time to export duties (as has time in response to occurred in the past prevailing prices, for short periods) to allow producers economic margins. The extension of this sliding scale to incorporate an export levy to fund biodiesel subsidies is designed to support the local price of CPO and CPKO Distortion of world Depression of The imposition of markets for CPO and selling prices for controls or taxes CPKO by the imposition CPO and CPKO if on CPO or CPKO in of import controls or arbitrage between one area can be taxes in consuming markets for expected to result countries, for competing vegetable in greater example, by imposition oils proves consumption of of reciprocal trade insufficient to alternative barriers or tariffs compensate for the vegetable oils between major market distortion within that area economies created and the substitution outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion Failure to secure in Inability to The group holds full, or delays in complete, or delays significant fully securing, the land or in completing, the titled or allocated funding required for planned extension land areas suitable the group's planned planting programme for planting. It extension planting with a consequential works continuously programme reduction in the to maintain up to group's prospective date permits for growth the planting of these areas and aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will be able to fund any planned extension planting programme A shortfall in A possible adverse The group maintains achieving the group's effect on market flexibility in its planned extension perceptions as to planting programme planting programme the value of the to be able to impacting negatively company's securities respond to changes the continued growth in circumstances of the group Environmental, social and governance practices

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -5-

Failure by the Reputational and The group has agricultural financial damage established operations to meet the standard practices standards expected of designed to ensure them as a large that it meets its employer of obligations, significant economic monitors importance to local performance against communities those practices and investigates thoroughly and takes action to prevent recurrence in respect of any failures identified Criticism of the Reputational and The group is group's environmental financial damage committed to practices by sustainable conservation development of oil organisations palm and has scrutinising land obtained RSPO areas that fall within certification for a region that in most of its current places includes operations. All substantial areas of group oil palm unspoilt primary rain plantings are on forest inhabited by land areas that diverse flora and have been fauna previously logged and zoned by the Indonesian authorities as appropriate for agricultural development. The group maintains substantial conservation reserves that safeguard landscape level biodiversity Community relations A material breakdown Disruption of The group seeks to in relations between operations, foster mutually the group and the host including blockages beneficial economic population in the area restricting access and social of the agricultural to oil palm interaction between operations plantings and mills, the local villages resulting in reduced and the and poorer quality agricultural CPO and CPKO operations. In production particular, the group gives priority to applications for employment from members of the local population, encourages local farmers and tradesmen to act as suppliers to the group, its employees and their dependents and promotes smallholder development of oil palm plantings Disputes over Disruption of The group has compensation payable operations, established for land areas including blockages standard procedures allocated to the group restricting access to ensure fair and that were previously to the area the transparent used by local subject of the compensation communities for the disputed negotiations and cultivation of crops compensation encourages the or as respects which local authorities, local communities with whom the group otherwise have rights has developed good relations and who are therefore generally supportive of the group, to assist in mediating settlements Individuals party to a Disruption of The group has compensation agreement operations, established subsequently denying including blockages standard procedures or disputing aspects restricting access to ensure fair and of the agreement to the areas the transparent subject of the compensation compensation negotiations and disputed by the encourages the affected individuals local authorities, with whom the group has developed good relations and who are therefore generally supportive of the group, to assist in mediating settlements Stone and coal interests Operational factors Failure by external Under recovery of The stone and coal contractors to achieve receivables concession agreed production companies endeavour volumes with optimal to use experienced stripping values or contractors, to extraction rates supervise them closely and to take care to ensure that they have equipment of capacity appropriate for the planned production volumes External factors, in Delays to or under Deliveries are not particular weather, recovery of normally time delaying or preventing receivables critical and delivery of extracted adverse external stone and coal factors would not normally have a continuing impact for more than a limited period Geological Unforeseen The stone and coal assessments, which are extraction concession extrapolations based complications companies seek to on statistical causing cost ensure the accuracy sampling, proving overruns and of geological inaccurate production delays or assessments of any failure to achieve extraction projected production programme Prices Local competition Reduced revenue and There are currently reducing stone prices a consequent no other stone and volatility of reduction in quarries in the international coal recovery of vicinity of the prices receivables stone concessions and the cost of transporting stone should restrict competition. The high quality of the coal in the main coal concession may limit volatility Imposition of Reduced revenue and The Indonesian additional royalties a consequent government has not or duties on the reduction in to date imposed extraction of stone or recovery of measures that would coal receivables seriously affect the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying or coal mining operations Unforeseen variations Inability to supply Geological in quality of deposits product within the assessments ahead specifications that of commencement of are, at any extraction particular time, in operations should demand with have identified any consequent loss of material variations revenue in quality Environmental, social and governance practices

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -6-

Failure by the stone Reputational and The areas of the and coal interests to financial damage stone and coal meet the expected concessions are standards relatively small and should not be difficult to supervise. The stone and coal concession companies are committed to international standards of best environmental and social practice and, in particular, to proper management of waste water and reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on completion of extraction operations General Currency Strengthening of Adverse exchange As respects costs sterling or the movements on those and sterling Indonesian rupiah components of group denominated against the dollar costs and funding shareholder that arise in capital, the group Indonesian rupiah or considers that this sterling risk is inherent in the group's business and structure and must simply be accepted. As respects borrowings, where practicable the group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when borrowing in another currency, considers it better to accept the resultant currency risk than to hedge that risk with hedging instruments Funding Bank debt repayment Inability to meet The group maintains instalments and other liabilities as they good relations with debt maturities fall due its bankers and coincide with periods other holders of of adverse trading and debt who have negotiations with generally been bankers and investors receptive to are not successful in reasonable requests rescheduling to moderate debt instalments, extending profiles when maturities or circumstances otherwise concluding require; moreover, satisfactory the directors refinancing believe that the arrangements fundamentals of the group's business will normally facilitate procurement of additional equity capital should this prove necessary Counterparty risk Default by a supplier, Loss of any The group maintains customer or financial prepayment, unpaid strict controls institution sales proceeds or over its financial deposit exposures which include regular reviews of the creditworthiness of counterparties and limits on exposures to counterparties. Sales are generally made on the basis of cash against documents Regulatory exposure New, and changes to, Restriction on the The directors are laws and regulations group's ability to not aware of any that affect the group retain its current specific planned (including, in structure or to changes that would particular, laws and continue operating adversely affect regulations relating as currently the group to a to land tenure, work material extent; permits for expatriate current regulations staff and taxation) restricting the size of oil palm growers in Indonesia will not impact the group for the foreseeable future Breach of the various Civil sanctions and, The group continuing conditions in an extreme case, endeavours to attaching to the loss of the affected ensure compliance group's land rights rights or with the continuing and the stone and coal concessions conditions concessions (including attaching to its conditions requiring land rights and utilisation of the concessions and rights and that its activities concessions) or and the activities failure to maintain of the stone and all permits and coal concession licences required for companies are the group's operations conducted within the terms of the licences and permits that are held and that licences and permits are obtained and renewed as necessary Failure by the group Reputational damage The group has to meet the standards and criminal traditionally had, expected in relation sanctions and continues to to bribery, corruption maintain, strong and slavery controls in this area because Indonesia, where all of the group's operations are located, has been classified as relatively high risk by the International Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index Restrictions on Constraints on the Maintenance of good foreign investment in group's ability to relations with Indonesian mining recover its local partners to concessions, limiting investment ensure that returns the effectiveness of appropriately co-investment reflect agreed arrangements with arrangements local partners Country exposure Deterioration in the Difficulties in In the recent past, political or economic maintaining Indonesia has been situation in Indonesia operational stable and the standards Indonesian economy particularly if has continued to there was a grow but, in the consequential late 1990s, deterioration in the Indonesia security situation experienced severe economic turbulence and there have been subsequent occasional instances of civil unrest, often attributed to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -7-

Indonesia. The group has never, since the inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely affected by regional security problems Introduction of Restriction on the The directors are exchange controls or transfer of fees, not aware of any other restrictions on interest and circumstances that foreign owned dividends from would lead them to operations in Indonesia to the UK believe that, under Indonesia with potential current political consequential conditions, any negative Indonesian implications for the government servicing of UK authority would obligations and impose exchange payment of controls or dividends; loss of otherwise seek to effective management restrict the control group's freedom to manage its operations Mandatory reduction of Forced divestment of The group accepts foreign ownership of interests in there is a Indonesian plantation Indonesia at below significant operations market values with possibility that consequential loss foreign owners may of value be required over time to divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil palm operations but has no reason to believe that such divestment would be at anything other than market value. Moreover, the group has local participation in all its Indonesian subsidiaries Miscellaneous relationships Disputes with staff Disruption of The group and employees operations and appreciates its consequent loss of material dependence revenues upon its staff and employees and endeavours to manage this dependence in accordance with international employment standards as detailed under "Employees" in "Sustainability" in the annual report Breakdown in Reliance on the The group relationships with the Indonesian courts endeavours to local shareholders in for enforcement of maintain cordial the company's the agreements relations with its Indonesian governing its local investors by subsidiaries arrangements with seeking their local partners with support for the uncertainties decisions affecting that any juridical their interests and process involves and responding with any failure of constructively to enforcement likely any concerns that to have a material they may have negative impact on the value of the stone and coal interests because the concessions are legally owned by the group's local partners VIABILITY STATEMENT The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" in the annual report which also provides (under the heading "Finance") a description of the group's cash flow, liquidity and financing adequacy and treasury policies. In addition, note 24 to the consolidated financial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives and processes for managing capital, its financial risk management objectives, details of financial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks. The "Risks and uncertainties" section of the Strategic report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") over which it has no control. The further risks associated with the unprecedented disruption wrought by Covid-19 are also addressed in this section of the report. As respects funding risk, the group has material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. Some $14.1 million of bank term indebtedness falls due for repayment during 2020 and a further $40.4 million over the period 2021 to 2022. Additionally, a working capital loan of $5.0 million is subject to annual renewal in November of each year. The GBP30.9 million ($40.5 million) of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes that were due for repayment on 31 August 2020 (the "sterling notes") will now be repayable on 31 August 2025 following a resolution of the noteholders on 31 March 2020 to extend the repayment date, detailed under "Capital structure" in the Strategic report in the annual report. Subsequently, it has also been agreed to defer all repayments of loans from the non-controlling shareholder until 2025. The $27.0 million of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 (the "dollar notes") will become repayable in June 2022. In view of the material component of the group's indebtedness falling due in the period to 31 December 2022 as described above, the directors have chosen this period for their assessment of the long-term viability of the group. In operational terms, the group's performance continues to be satisfactory with crops at acceptable levels, extraction rates on an improving trend and the group's extension planting programme deferred so as to minimise capital expenditure in 2020. However, for most of 2019 the group had to contend with a low CPO price. Steps were taken to reduce costs and, whilst these had a limited impact in 2019, the group is aiming for a reduction of some $10 million per annum from 2020 onwards against the level of costs that would have been incurred without the cost saving measures. With the long awaited recovery in CPO prices in late 2019 and early 2020 and vegetable oil consumption exceeding supply with stocks of CPO falling, the group was optimistic that this would enable it to rebuild much needed liquidity. Unfortunately, with the arrival of Covid-19, prices of CPO started to fall away. At current CPO prices, the group would hope to be able to operate at slightly above a cash break even position over the year as a whole, excluding debt repayments and preference dividends. With crops weighted to the July to December period, unit cash costs are normally lower in the second half of each year than in the first half, but average selling prices for the first half of 2020 will benefit from the higher CPO prices prevailing at the start of the year. Works to complete the extension of the group's newest oil mill and to enhance the efficiency of the two older mills commenced in 2019 and are to be completed by early 2021. Thereafter, no further mills will be required for the foreseeable future as the group will have sufficient mill capacity to meet projected increases in mill throughput. This should mean that, as cash flows recover, increased cash generation can be used to reduce debt levels. The recently agreed arrangements for the andesite stone concession and planned resumption of mining at the Kota Bangun coal concession, both as detailed under "Stone and coal interests" in the Strategic report should, in due course, provide additional sources of cash through the repayment of loans due to the group. As noted above, the group has repayments falling due on its bank indebtedness to Mandiri in 2020. The group has had extensive negotiations with Mandiri over the past twelve months with a view to obtaining additional loans sufficient to finance the repayments falling due on its existing Indonesian rupiah borrowings. Following measures to control the spread of Covid-19 (including the closure of bank offices), the group has been informed that all Indonesian state banks have ceased new lending. The group is therefore now seeking the agreement of Mandiri to reschedule repayments

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -8-

due on the group's existing loans from Mandiri. The latter has confirmed its willingness to discuss such rescheduling. For some time, the group has been hoping to reorganise its local bank borrowings by converting Indonesian rupiah borrowings to dollar borrowings which attract a lower rate of interest than rupiah borrowings. In the event, this has not to-date proved possible which, as it transpires, is fortuitous because in the period since 1 January, the rupiah fell from $1 = Rp13,901 to $1 = Rp16,500, though has since recovered to $1 = Rp15,000. Based on the group's opening balances due to Mandiri equivalent to $126.9 million, at an exchange rate of $1 = Rp15,000, the group's indebtedness to Mandiri will have been reduced by approximately $9 million. Moreover, the dollar equivalent of the rupiah interest cost will have been reduced proportionately. Provided that CPO prices recover back to the levels prevailing at the start of 2020, the directors believe that the group's cash generation capabilities can be aligned with its cash requirements. However, the group faces serious risks not only in relation to the timing of a recovery in CPO prices, but also in relation to the possible operational impacts of Covid-19 which may restrict estate operations and the group's ability to deliver CPO and CPKO to its buyers although this is not currently an issue. Following the refinancing of the sterling notes and subject to the eventual impact on CPO prices and the group's operations of Covid-19, the directors expect an improving outlook for the group's internally generated cash flows will permit the group to repay or refinance the group indebtedness falling due for repayment during the period of assessment. Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2022 and to remain viable during that period. However, as the CPO price, the willingness of Mandiri to adjust the term of its loans to the group to the extent necessary in varying different circumstances and the prospective liquidity issues that could result in a downside scenario are not wholly within management's control, this expectation is subject to material uncertainties. GOING CONCERN Factors affecting the development of the group are summarised in the first paragraph of the Viability statement above. The directors have, in particular, considered the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group which are set out in the "Risks and uncertainties" section of the Strategic report, and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group. As at 31 December 2019, the group had cash and cash equivalents of $9.5 million and borrowings of $217.3 million (in both cases as set out in note 24 to the group financial statements). Subsequent to the year end, the group has extended the repayment date of the sterling notes to 31 August 2025 and has also reached agreement to defer all repayments due on loans from the non-controlling shareholder until 2025. In addition, the group has asked Mandiri to consider rescheduling repayments due on the group's existing loans from Mandiri and the latter has confirmed its willingness to discuss such rescheduling. Absent the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the directors would expect that, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements. However, following the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the CPO price has fallen from $860 per tonne CIF Rotterdam at 1 January 2020 to $540 on 30 April 2020. Further there is the possibility of operational disruption should the existing lockdown in Indonesia be extended in a way that would reduce or halt group production or restrict the group's ability to deliver its production to customers (although it should be noted that the current lockdown in Indonesia explicitly excludes agricultural business). In these circumstances, the group could experience liquidity issues and might require waivers from Mandiri to avoid breaching bank covenants. However, in this downside scenario, the directors expect that Mandiri would be receptive to requests to adjust the terms of its loans to the group to an extent that reflects the fact that the issues to be addressed will have arisen as a result of Covid-19 and will be short term in nature, especially given that Covid-19 should not impact on the group's longer-term prospects once the CPO price returns to pre Covid-19 levels. For these reasons, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis. However, as the CPO price and prospective liquidity issues under the downside scenario are not wholly within management's control, these factors represent a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt upon the group's and the company's continued ability to operate as a going concern, such that they may be unable to realise their assets and discharge their liabilities in the normal course of business. DIRECTORS' CONFIRMATION OF RESPONSIBILITY The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors: · the financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; · the "Strategic report" section of the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and · the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business model and strategy. The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the "Board of directors" section of the annual report. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 124,986 105,479 Net gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory 5,127 305 Cost of sales: Depreciation and amortisation (27,287) (23,014) Other costs (94,495) (76,571) _______ _______ Gross profit 8,331 6,199 Distribution costs (1,348) (1,258) Administrative expenses (16,097) (15,668) _______ _______ Operating loss (9,114) (10,727) Investment revenues 595 292 Impairment of non-current assets (3,267) - Profit on disposal of subsidiary - 10,373 Finance costs (31,890) (5,412) _______ _______ Loss before tax (43,676) (5,474) Tax 22,303 (12,734) _______ _______ Loss for the year (21,373) (18,208) _______ _______ Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders (17,814) (22,021) Preference shareholders - 8,353 Non-controlling interests (3,559) (4,540) _______ _______ (21,373) (18,208) _______ _______ Basic and diluted loss per 25p ordinary share (US cents) (43.1) (54.4) All operations for both years are continuing CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Loss for the year (21,373) (18,208) _______ _______ Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of 59 14,087 foreign operations Deferred tax on exchange differences (1,589) 3,110 _______ _______ 1,648 17,197 Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss: Actuarial (losses) / gains (316) 1,732 Deferred tax on actuarial losses / (gains) 79 (425) _______ _______ (237) 1,307 _______ _______ Total comprehensive income for the year (19,962) 296

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -9-

_______ _______ Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders (16,403) (3,517) Preference shareholders - 8,353 Non-controlling interests (3,559) (4,540) _______ _______ (19,962) 296 _______ _______ CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 12,578 12,578 Intangible assets 2,135 2,581 Property, plant and equipment 394,356 407,164 Land 38,598 41,276* Financial assets: stone and coal interests 50,329 46,011 Deferred tax assets 12,642 10,088 Non-current receivables 3,889 2,158* _______ _______ Total non-current assets 514,527 521,856 _______ _______ Current assets Inventories 18,565 22,637 Biological assets 2,764 2,589 Trade and other receivables 53,760 50,714 Cash and cash equivalents 9,528 26,279 _______ _______ Total current assets 84,617 102,219 _______ _______ Total assets 599,144 624,075 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables (63,452) (59,779) Current tax liabilities - - Bank loans (19,168) (13,966) Sterling notes (38,996) - Other loans and payables (14,457) (718) _______ _______ Total current liabilities (136,073) (74,463) _______ _______ Non-current liabilities Bank loans (107,757) (117,008) Sterling notes - (38,213) Dollar notes (26,804) (23,724) Deferred tax liabilities (51,941) (79,247) Other loans and payables (23,879) (30,146) _______ _______ Total non-current liabilities (210,381) (288,338) _______ _______ Total liabilities (346,454) (362,801) _______ _______ Net assets 252,690 261,274 _______ _______ Equity Share capital 133,586 132,528 Share premium account 47,358 42,401 Translation reserve (26,032) (42,470) Retained earnings 84,779 114,360 _______ _______ 239,691 246,819 Non-controlling interests 12,999 14,455 _______ _______ Total equity 252,690 261,274 _______ _______ * Restated CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Share Share Translation Retained Sub Non- Total capital premium reserve earnings total controlling Equity interests $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 1 132,528 42,401 (50,897) 135,074 259,1 17,629 276,73 January 06 5 2018 Loss for - - - (13,668) (13,6 (4,540) (18,20 the year 68) 8) Other comprehens ive income for the year - - 15,831 1,307 17,13 1,366 18,504 8 Disposal - - (7,404) - (7,40 - (7,404 of 4) ) subsidiary Dividends to preference shareholde rs - - - (8,353) (8,35 - (8,353 3) ) _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ At 31 132,528 42,401 (42,470) 114,360 246,8 14,455 261,27 December 19 4 2018 Loss for - - - (17,814) (17,8 (3,559) (21,37 the year 14) 3) Other comprehens ive income for the year - - 987 (179) 808 603 1,411 Adjustment in respect of deferred tax provision release - - 15,451 (11,588) 3,863 - 3,863 Issue of new ordinary shares (cash) 1,058 5,079 - - 6,137 - 6,137 Costs of - (122) - - (122) - (122) issue New equity from non-contro lling shareholde - - - - - 1,500 1,500 r _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ At 31 133,586 47,358 (26,032) 84,779 239,6 12,999 252,69 December 91 0 2019 _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Net cash from / (used in) operating 2,185 (25,876)* activities _______ _______ Investing activities Interest received 595 94 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and 7,639 - equipment Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,133) (23,793) Purchases of intangible assets (20) (33) Expenditure on land (4,552) (1,990)* Loans to stone and coal interests (4,319) (5,593) Proceeds of disposal of subsidiary - 2,793 _______ _______ Net cash used in investing activities (18,790) (28,522)* _______ _______ Financing activities Preference dividends paid - (8,353) Repayment of bank borrowings (14,512) (105,768) New bank borrowings drawn 4,999 119,847 New borrowings from related party 5,437 13,440 Repayment of borrowings from related party (5,437) (13,440) Repayment of borrowings from - (6,469) non-controlling shareholder New borrowings from non-controlling 1,758 - shareholder New equity from non-controlling shareholder 1,500 - Proceeds of issue of ordinary shares, less 6,015 - costs of issue Proceeds of issue of 2022 dollar notes 3,000 - Redemption of 2020 sterling notes - (1,307) Proceeds of sale of investments - 2,730 Repayment of balances from divested - 50,027 subsidiary Settlement of bank loan by purchaser of - 24,748 subsidiary Repayment of lease liabilities (2,303) - _______ _______ Net cash from financing activities 457 75,455 _______ _______ Cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash (16,148) 21,057 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 26,279 5,543 year Effect of exchange rate changes (603) (321) _______ _______ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 9,528 26,279 _______ _______ * Restated NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation The accompanying financial statements and notes 1 to 16 below (together the "accompanying financial information") have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 financial statements"). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Copies of the 2019 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 of the company. Whilst the 2019 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -10-

European Union as at the date of authorisation of those accounts, the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS. The 2019 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 7 May 2020. 2. Revenue 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Sales of goods 124,000 105,297 Revenue from services 986 182 _______ _______ 124,986 105,479 Investment revenue 595 292 _______ _______ Total revenue 125,581 105,771 _______ _______ 3. Segment information In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination and the carrying amount of net assets is analysed by geographical area of asset location. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and coal interests. In 2019 and 2018, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8 "Operating segments" and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment. 2019 2018 $'m $'m Sales by geographical location: Indonesia 125.0 105.5 Rest of World - - _______ _______ 125.0 105.5 _______ _______ Carrying amount of net (liabilities) / assets by geographical area of asset location: UK, Continental Europe and Singapore (68.0) (46.4)* Indonesia 320.7 307.7* _______ _______ 252.7 261.3 _______ _______ * Incorrectly stated as $26.4m and $234.9m in 2018 4. Agricultural produce inventory movement The net gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory represents the movement in the carrying value of such inventory after reflecting the movement in the fair value of the fresh fruit bunch input into that inventory (measured at fair value at point of harvest) less the amount of the movement in such inventory at historic cost (which is included in cost of sales). 5. Administrative expenses 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 (Profit) / loss on disposal of property, (707) 10 plant and equipment Indonesian operations 13,480 14,728 Head office and other corporate functions 5,928 5,696 _______ _______ 18,701 20,434 Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment (2,604) (4,766) _______ _______ 16,097 15,668 _______ _______ 6. Impairment of non-current assets In 2019 the group has recognised a net impairment on non-current assets of $3.3 million, of which $5.0 million is a write off of expenditure on land and set off against this is a correction to non-current assets. The $5.0 million impairment relates to the write off of the cost of certain land rights in the group's subsidiary KMS. The company had an izin lokasi dated 16 July 2018 which was valid for one year. However when the izin lokasi expired in July 2019 the decision was made not to renew. This land is currently zoned as forest and although it is open for conversion to agricultural use it is also subject to conflicting land rights which would be costly to resolve. Set off against this is an amount of $1.7 million relating to the correction of an understatement of non-current receivables comprising loans to third parties by the company. 7. Finance costs 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 14,664 15,485 Interest on dollar notes 1,859 1,877 Interest on sterling notes 3,462 4,085 Interest on other loans 1,539 2,549 Interest on lease liabilities 311 - Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations 1,357 (2,297) Change in value of loans arising from 7,246 (12,547) exchange fluctuations Other finance charges 1,488 1,022 _______ _______ 31,926 10,174 Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment (36) (4,762) _______ _______ 31,890 5,412 _______ _______ Amounts included as additions to property, plant and equipment arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of nil per cent (2018: 15.9 per cent); there is no directly related tax relief. 8. Tax 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current tax: UK corporation tax - - Overseas withholding tax 1,289 1,552 Foreign tax 737 9 _______ _______ Total current tax 2,026 1,561 _______ _______ Deferred tax: Current year (24,329) 10,628 Prior year - 545 _______ _______ Total deferred tax (24,329) 11,173 _______ _______ Total tax (22,303) 12,734 _______ _______ Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 25 per cent (2018: 25 per cent) and for the United Kingdom, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 19 per cent (2018: 19 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 17 per cent (2018: 18 per cent). The rate of corporation tax in the United Kingdom had been expected to reduce from 19 per cent to 17 per cent from 1 April 2020 however in March 2020 it was announced that the rate would continue at 19 per cent. 9. Dividends 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders: Preference dividends of 9p per share (2018: - 8,353 9p per share) _______ _______ - 8,353 _______ _______ In view of the difficult trading conditions prevailing during 2019, the directors concluded that the payment of the fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2019 (totalling $8.5 million) should be deferred. With the major improvement in the CPO price going into January 2020, the directors had hoped to pay preference dividends arising in 2020 and progressively to catch up the preference dividend arrears. Unfortunately, the subsequent disruption wrought by Covid-19 has meant that this plan has had to be put on hold. The directors are well aware that preference shares are bought for income and will aim to recommence the payment of dividends as soon as circumstances permit. However, until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future, preference dividends will have to continue to be deferred. While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months' in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. In view of the results reported for 2019, the directors would not anyway have considered it appropriate to declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2019 even if this were permitted. 10. Loss per share 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Basic and diluted loss for the purpose of calculating loss per share* (17,814) (22,021) _______ _______ '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic and diluted loss per share 41,358 40,510 _______ _______ * Being net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 11. Property, plant and equipment Plantings Buildings Plant, Construction Total and equipment in progress structures and vehicles vehicles $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cost: At 1 January 2018 201,369 274,640 112,749 5,076 593,8

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

34 Additions 7,617 12,228 2,545 6,165 28,55 5 Disposals - - (6,000) (258) - (6,25 property, plant 8) and equipment Disposal of (26,437) (47,075) (1,730) (1,487) (76,7 subsidiary 29) Transfers - 2,494 18 (2,512) - to/(from) construction in progress __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ At 31 December 182,549 236,287 113,324 7,242 539,4 2018 02 __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ At 1 January 2019 182,549 236,930 114,963 7,242 541,6 restated* 84 Additions 2,367 3,068 5,518 7,275 18,22 8 Reclassifications (7,012) 10,227 3,525 (6,858) (118) and adjustments Disposals - (2,575) (4,436) (1,799) - (8,81 property, plant 0) and equipment __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ At 31 December 175,329 245,789 122,207 7,659 550,9 2019 84 __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ * Balances at 1 January 2019 have been restated to include right of use assets Accumulated depreciation: At 1 January 2018 26,961 32,379 52,153 - 111,4 93 Charge for year 9,861 5,651 6,499 - 22,01 1 Disposals - - - (249) - (249) property, plant and equipment Disposal of (257) (209) (551) - (1,01 subsidiary 7) __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ At 31 December 36,565 37,821 57,852 - 132,2 2018 38 Charge for year 9,734 6,904 10,183 - 26,82 1 Reclassifications - 414 (854) - (440) and adjustments Disposals - (91) (124) (1,776) - (1,99 property, plant 1) and equipment _____ ____ _ _____ _____ _____ At 31 December 46,208 45,015 65,405 - 156,6 2019 28 _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ Carrying amount: At 31 December 129,121 200,774 56,802 7,659 394,3 2019 56 __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ At 31 December 145,984 198,466 55,472 7,242 407,1 2018 64 __ ___ __ ___ __ ___ ___ __ __ ___ The depreciation charge for the year includes $95,000 (2018: $103,000) which has been capitalised as part of additions to plantings and buildings and structures. At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into contractual commitments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounting to $3.4 million (2018: $1.1 million). At the balance sheet date, property, plant and equipment of $153.5 million (2018: $153.0 million) had been charged as security for bank loans. 12. Sterling notes The sterling notes comprise GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 2020 sterling notes (2018: GBP30.9 million nominal) issued by the company's subsidiary, REA Finance B.V.. On 1 April 2020 the proposal to extend the repayment date for the sterling notes from 31 August 2020 to 31 August 2025 was implemented. In accordance with the terms of the proposal the company issued a total of 4,010,760 warrants to subscribe, for a period of five years, for ordinary shares in the capital of the company at a price of GBP1.26 per share to the holders of the sterling notes on the basis of 130 warrants per GBP1,000 nominal of sterling notes held at the close of business (London time) on 24 March 2020. The sterling notes are thus now due for repayment on 31 August 2025. A premium of 4p per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes will now be paid on redemption of the sterling notes on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default) or on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants on the final subscription date (namely 15 July 2025). The sterling notes are guaranteed by the company and another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, REAS, and are secured principally on unsecured loans made by REAS to Indonesian plantation operating subsidiaries of the company. Unless previously redeemed or purchased and cancelled by the issuer, the sterling notes are repayable on 31 August 2025. The repayment obligation in respect of the sterling notes of GBP30.9 million ($40.5 million) is carried in the balance sheet net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs. If a person or group of persons acting in concert obtains the right to exercise more than 50 per cent of the votes that may generally be cast at a general meeting of the company, each holder of sterling notes has the right to require that the notes held by such holder be repaid at 101 per cent of the nominal value, plus any interest accrued thereon up to the date of completion of the repayment. 13. Share capital 2019 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Authorised (in sterling): 85,000,000 - 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each (2018: 85,000,000) 85,000 85,000 50,000,000 - ordinary shares of 25p each (2018: 50,000,000) 12,500 12,500 _______ _______ 97,500 97,500 _______ _______ $'000 $'000 Issued and fully paid (in dollars): 72,000,000 - 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each (2018: 72,000,000) 116,516 116,516 43,950,529 - ordinary shares of 25p each (2018: 40,509,529) 18,071 17,013 132,500 - ordinary shares of 25p each held in treasury (2018: 132,500) (1,001) (1,001) _______ _______ 133,586 132,528 _______ _______ The preference shares entitle the holders thereof to payment, out of the profits of the company available for distribution and resolved to be distributed, of a fixed cumulative preferential dividend of 9 per cent per annum on the nominal value of the shares and to repayment, on a winding up of the company, of the amount paid up on the preference shares and any arrears of the fixed dividend in priority to any distribution on the ordinary shares. Subject to the rights of the holders of preference shares, holders of ordinary shares are entitled to share equally with each other in any dividend paid on the ordinary share capital and, on a winding up of the company, in any surplus assets available for distribution among the members. Changes in share capital: 9 per cent cumulative preference Ordinary shares shares of GBP1 each of 25p each Issued and fully paid: No. No. At 1 January 2018 72,000,000 40,509,529 _______ _______ At 31 December 2018 72,000,000 40,509,529 _______ _______ Issued during the year - 3,441,000 _______ _______ At 31 December 2019 72,000,000 43,950,529 _______ _______ On 2 October 2019, 3,441,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each were issued, fully paid, by way of a placing (aggregate nominal value GBP860,250). These shares were placed at a price of GBP1.45 per share to the following: Mirabaud Pereire Nominees Limited, Emba Holdings Limited (a related party), Carol Gysin (director) and David Blackett (director) for a total consideration of GBP4,989,000 ($6,027,000). The middle market price at close of business on 27

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)