NEW YORK CITY/LONDON, May 8 (WNM/Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research) - The disruption of COVID-19 to global economic activity and travel is having dramatic implications for current global carbon emissions that we see shifting the climate change debate. Goldman Sachs expects 2020 to witness the largest decline of CO2 emissions on record, with global energy-related COa2 emissions falling by at least 5.4%, a reduction 4-5x greater than previous crises, with potential for much larger declines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...