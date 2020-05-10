KTM: KTM terminates short-time work for all 3,800 employees. Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer reacted proactively to the COVID 19 crisis in March and stopped production as part of the short-time work model due to the interruption of the supply chain from Italy. Due to the resumption of production by the Italian supplier companies in the last week, motorcycle production now starts on Monday May 11, 2020 in several steps until full operation on May 18, 2020. The sales figures from Scandinavia and those regions such as Austria, Germany and China, where the dealers have already opened, give a positive outlook. In addition, due to the COVID 19-related measures, KTM anticipates that the two-wheeler will become increasingly important for private transport.Pierer Mobility AG: weekly ...

