Lenzing: In a historically difficult market environment with increased pressure on prices and volumes resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, the Lenzing Group, producer of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood, held its ground well in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, revenue declined by 16.7 percent in comparison with the prior-year quarter and amounted to Euro 466.3 mn. The main reason was the development of prices for standard viscose (due to significant overcapacity in the market) and other standard fibers. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis further increased pressure on prices and volumes. The prices for standard viscose dropped to a new all-time low of 9,150 RMB/ton by March 31 - up to 33 percent lower than in the prior-year quarter ....

