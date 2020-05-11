EVANSTON, May 10 (WNM/Northeastern University) Researchers analyzed patient data from 10 countries. The team found a correlation between low vitamin D levels and hyperactive immune systems. Vitamin D strengths innate immunity and prevents overactive immune responses. The finding could explain several mysteries, including why children are unlikely to die from COVID-19. After studying global data from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, researchers have discovered a strong correlation between ...

