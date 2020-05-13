Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - ,Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (TSXV: MCG) (the "Company" or "Mountain China") wishes to announce that Mr. Che Yin (Frank) Tsui has resigned as a director of the Company.

"We appreciate Mr. Trui's many valuable contributions to the Company over the past few years," said Han Gang, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. "We wish Mr. Tsui well in his future endeavors."

On behalf of Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited



"SIGNED"

Mr. Han Gang

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 0086-10-66420868

Email: Investor_relations@mountainchinaresorts.com

