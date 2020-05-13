Emma Mattress Outshines Swedish Competitors in Latest Testfakta Test

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a total score of 8.1 the mattress, Emma Original set a record in the category of frameless foam mattresses tested by Testfakta Research. With this test win Emma - The Sleep Company received its 10th award throughout Europe. The success of the German Sleep Tech is showcased in two ways. First the outstanding quality of their products. Secondly their excellence in scaling a popular business model internationally - now adjusted to the Scandinavian online market: A bed-in-a-box mattress fitting all body types, serving a 100 nights free trial, giving a 10- year guarantee and completing this exceptional customer convenience with free home delivery and return.

Testfakta evaluated based on 3 tests: Ergonomics/ Breathability Test; Endurance, Strength and Build Quality Tests; as well as The Cover Material and Analysis of Chemicals Test. The Emma Original performed very well in all individual test categories and outperformed competitors with the overall test result of 8.1. In detail, Emma original was the only mattress that fulfilled the requirements for Testfakta Verified in all three weight classes proving that it is a great mattress that suits smaller, medium, and larger body types. These results come at the same time as none of the other well-known mattress brands managing this brilliant feat of suitability in all three weight classes. Additionally, Emma outperformed all competitors, when testing the second-best mattress only receiving 7.5 as a total grade and did not meet all the necessary requirements in the different test parameters.

Being test winner in 10 European Countries is celebrated and commented by Manuel Mueller, founder and Co-CEO of Emma - The Sleep Company: "That Emma Original was given?an?8.1?confirms its outstanding quality and is another testament of our company's development to date. We are constantly optimizing our products to remain at the forefront of perfect restful sleep in the best possible way. We see?the Testfakta test?victory as an award for the performance and commitment of our Research and Development (RnD) team to also fulfill the needs of Swedish customers." Emma - The Sleep Company was recently named as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. The wide range of RnD skills is the reason why Emma widely outperforms other mattress brands and in 2019 alone, around 2.5 million euros had been invested in this division.

Emma - The Sleep Company (Bettzeit GmbH) is an owner-managed company and one of the fastest-growing providers of mattress and sleeping systems, based in Frankfurt am Main. The internationally active Sleep Tech company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller and realized a turnover of 150 million euros in 2019 (+86 percent compared to 2018). The portfolio includes both the direct-to-consumer Startup Emma Mattress, which has already established itself in many European countries as the leading bed-in-a-box supplier, and the strong traditional brand Dunlopillo Germany. With their in-depth expertise in research and development, Emma - The Sleep Company constantly translates material and technological advances into its high-quality product range. The success drivers of the very agile day-to-day life of the company are a strong digital mindset, the courage to pragmatic solutions, and lived diversity. Against this backdrop, the team of more than 350 people continuously implements innovative concepts in the areas of process optimization as well as marketing and sales. In April 2020, Haniel Group acquired 50.1 percent of Emma. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

