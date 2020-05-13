Sleep Cycle Apple Watch App is Back by Popular DemandFeaturing a groundbreaking Sleep Monitoring Solution, Independent From the iPhone

Sleep Cycle alarm clock, the best selling alarm clock and top rated sleep tracker application, now releases its new Apple Watch app, featuring sleep tracking in the watch, with no need to have the iPhone by your bed.

"In line with improved battery life and new features released by Apple, we see a growing interest and need from users to start wearing the Apple Watch to bed," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "For our relaunch of the Sleep Cycle Apple Watch app we saw a great opportunity in developing a solution that would allow the watch app to work independently from the iPhone, permitting users to sleep without their phone and still be able to take advantage of all features and functions the iPhone Sleep Cycle App offers."

Seamless Nights-and Silent Mornings

The newly released Sleep Cycle Apple Watch app has a much improved battery life, permitting sleep tracking to be run all night without draining the watch battery. In addition it also tracks heart rate, and features a brand new graph in the phone application visualising heart rate data in relation to the users nightly sleep graph. The independent watch sleep monitoring feature will permit users to only wear the watch at night. While most other sleep tracking watch applications primarily use Apple Health data, the new Sleep Cycle watch app features true motion detection sleep tracking on the device. The watch will monitor sleep throughout the night, wake the user up in light sleep silently without disrupting other sleepers, then upload the gathered sleep data and analysis to the Sleep Cycle iPhone application, seamlessly upon next opening.

New Apple Watch Application, Same Great iOS App

At the core of the Sleep Cycle alarm clock app are two different technology patents. The first allows the app to identify the most advantageous moment for a sleeping person to be awakened in a given interval of time, and the second allows the app to track sleep using sound. The app then analyzes users' sleep, records findings and wakes them during their lightest sleep phase using a predefined 30-minute alarm window.

In addition to independent watch sleep tracking, silent wake-up, and heart rate monitoring, users of the classic Sleep Cycle app for both iPhone and Android get:

Sleep aid sounds and stories to help you fall asleep easier

Detailed sleep statistics and sleep graphs for every night

Snore tracking see how much you snore and view historical snore trends data

Long-term graphs to track sleep quality over time, so users can see which days of the week they sleep best

Sleep notes to track how events such as drinking coffee, eating too much or having a stressful day affect sleep quality

Customizable wake-up window-from instant to 90 minutes

Customizable snooze settings

Full integration with Apple Health

Carefully selected alarm melodies

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is the world's most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users' sleep, records findings and wakes them during their lightest sleep phase so they feel rested and refreshed. The app generates nightly sleep reports, tracks long-term sleep trends, and logs how daily activities impact sleep quality. With millions of users worldwide, Sleep Cycle has also become the world's richest repository of data on global sleep habits.

