Micro Systemation (MSAB): MSAB: Annual General Meeting Notice 2020

Press Release 14 May, 2020





The Annual General Meeting in MSAB on 13 May 2020 decided to:

Adopt the income statement and the balance sheets as presented in the Annual Report, and to discharge from liability the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

Re-elect Henrik Tjernberg as Chairman of the Board, re-elect Jan-Olof Backman, Ann Hellenius, Linda Nyberg and Carl Bildt and new elect Peter Gille as ordinary Board members.

Elect KPMG as the company's external auditor with Mattias Lötborn as the Auditor-in-Charge for the period up to the conclusion of the next AGM.

Adopt the Nomination Committee's proposal for Board remuneration in the amount of SEK 185,000 to Board members who are not also employed in the company, and SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board.

Approve the Board's proposal for guidelines for remuneration of senior position holders.

Approve the Board's proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue shares, share options or convertibles.

Approve the Board's proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to to transfer own shares

Re-elect to the Nomination Committee Henrik Tjernberg and Erik Hermansson as committee members, and to appoint Erik Hermansson as Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Election of a third member will take place latest Sep 30th, 2020.

Board of Directors, May 2020

Contact:

Henrik Tjernberg

Chairman of the Board

Tel: + 46 8 739 02 70

Email: henrik.tjernberg@msab.com

Contact:

Joel Bollö

CEO

Tel: +46 8 739 02 70

Email: joel.bollo@msab.com

MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly mobile phones. The company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore and Russia, and together with a number of distributors covers most of the world. The company's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 100 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses, with the opportunity to become certified in a forensically sound method of extracting data from mobile devices. Customers are primarily authorities involved in performing criminal investigations, and include police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

