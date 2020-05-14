Stockholm, May 14, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Invajo Technologies AB's shares (short name: INVAJO) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Invajo Technologies belongs to the Consumer Services sector and is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Founded in 2013, Invajo Technologies provides a simple and flexible tool for managing event invitations, registrations and attendees. The company targets clients in a wide range of industries, and the Invajo tool help them manage all kinds of both online and physical events, including conferences, seminars, congresses, parties and more. Invajo Technologies is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "We welcome Invajo Technologies to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Invajo Technologies on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company with the visibility and investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq First North Growth Market listing." Invajo Technologies AB has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com