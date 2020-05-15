BRUSSELS, May 14 (WNM/Reuters/Kate Abnett/Marine Strauss) - The European Commission is seeking to halve the use of chemical pesticides by 2030 to halt the decline of pollinators, in a plan likely to draw criticism both from those urging a phase-out of the substances and from farmers who say crop yields will suffer. The Commission, the EU executive, wants to commit the European Union to a halving of the use of chemical and "high-risk" pesticides by 2030, a draft document seen by Reuters and set to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...