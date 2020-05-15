Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) -Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") and are under the trading symbol RV0. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Raindrop's Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RAYN.

Saf Dhillon, CEO commented, "The Frankfurt listing is an important step in our new Company's growth, enabling retail and institutional European investors to buy, sell and/or trade in our public equity shares. This opportunity to widen our company's exposure comes at a time as we work to develop our existing projects and complete selection of a new project".

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a newly formed company that began trading on the CSE February 3, 2020 and is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the new resource commodity cycle. Raindrop acquired the Clover Mountain Property, located in Idaho, USA and holds an option on the Silver Star property in BC.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership. For more information please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55923