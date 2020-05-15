StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: CORRECTION: StageZero Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Year End Investor Call

In the news release, " StageZero Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Year End Investor Call", issued May 13, 2020 by StageZero Life Sciences Limited over Accesswire, we are advised by the company that the time of the Conference Call has changed to Tuesday May 19, 2020, 8:30AM ET. The complete, corrected release follows:

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2019 operational results before markets open on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and online presentation at 8:30 am ET on May 19th to review the operational results and discuss business developments for the period.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Details:

Event Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM EST

Participant: (844) 369-8770 | (862) 298-0840

Replay: (877)-481-4010 | PIN 34859

International Replay: (919)-882-2331

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/34859

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (nasal swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

rgreco@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

