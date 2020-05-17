ATX 5% down, SBO and Semperit weakest. News came from Frequentis, S Immo, Andritz, FACC, Immofinanz, Verbund, Wienerberger, AT&S, Mayr-Melnhof, Austrian Post and Wolftank. AT&S and Rosenbauer new in the Austrian Visual Worldwide Roadshow. https://boerse-social.com/austrianworldwideroadshow BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -5,15% to 2.130,85 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -33,14%. Up to now there were 38 days with a positive and 56 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 34,02% away, from the low 30,66%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,64%, the weakest is Monday with -1,53%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 3,63% in front of Frequentis 2,16% and Wienerberger 1,78%. And the following stocks ...

