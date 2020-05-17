Frequentis: The Spanish air navigation service provider Enaire is one of the largest air navigation service providers in Europe. Enaire manages a total of 2.2 million km2 of airspace, which covers Spain and the Western Sahara including the Canary Islands. The high-performance voice communication solution that Frequentis, developer of safety-critical communication and information solutions, will provide, is based on the Frequentis Voice-over-IP (VoIP) product VCS 3020X, which is already in use in many area control centres and towers in Europe and around the world and has proven its performance and reliability many times over. "The Spanish market is of major strategic importance for Frequentis," said Norbert Haslacher,CEO Frequentis AG. "We are proud to have been selected by Enaire as the ...

