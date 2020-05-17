Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Klabin for a complete biomass gasification plant and a new biomass handling line for their Ortigueira mill in Brazil. The scope of supply includes a 51 MW gasification plant, a belt dryer, a multi-fuel lime kiln burner and biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries. By replacing 100% of the heavy fuel oil currently burned in one of the mill's lime kilns, the Andritz gasification plant will significantly reduce the mill's carbon footprint. The current lime kiln production will remain at 650 tons of reburnt lime per day.Andritz: weekly performance: -2.46% FACC: FACC AG, worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aicraft lightweight ...

