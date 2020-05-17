Immofinanz: Austrian based CEE real estate group Immofinanz expects a substantial improvement in rental income and the results of operations for the first quarter of 2020. The estimated increases range from 13.0% to 15.0% versus Q1 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in negative effects of EUR -45.0 million from the valuation of standing investments (which represents approx. 0.85% of investment property at the end of March 2020). This is primarily attributable to the slight increase in market yields, above all in the retail sector. In particular, these valuation results are expected to result in negative earnings for the period.Immofinanz: weekly performance: -9.57%Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund announced that it is well positioned for 2020 despite the difficult ...

