Wienerberger: In the first quarter of 2020, revenues at Wienerberger Group level increased by 2% to Euro 793 mn (2019: 777 mn). This positive development was driven by strong demand for high-quality product solutions in all markets. The strong performance contrasted with the initial negative effects of the Covid-19 crisis. Thanks to the clear focus on innovative products and the successful implementation of further efficiency-enhancing projects, EBITDA LFL came to Euro 105 mn and almost matched the previous year's record level (Euro 109 mn). However, this strong operating result was negatively impacted by non-recurrent, non-cash valuation adjustments. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the targets for individual markets had to be adjusted accordingly, which resulted in impairment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...