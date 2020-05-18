BRUSSELS, May 18 (WNM/Reuters/Kate Abnett) - China's levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last year's levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study. The rebound was likely due to industrial activity, the researchers said, adding there were concerns that after months of unusually low pollution levels, a drive to kickstart economic activity was causing emissions to spike. "There are early warning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...