Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on Q1 2020

KEY DATA
For Q1 2020 we record the following key data:
- Confirmation of the increase of the dividend over the financial year 2019 from € 5.10 to € 5.25 gross per share
- The EPRA earnings1 decrease from € 9.7 million end-March 2019 to € 7.3 million (€ 1.23 per share vs € 1.63 per share), mainly due to a time effect
- The funding cost remains nearly constant at 2.16%
- Occupancy rate nearly constant at 89% due to planned renovations in EBBC-park in Luxembourg
- The debt ratio has risen from 54.78% to 56.63%
1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.
Attachment
- 2020 05 18 LRE Q1 2020 results-GM_Final_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27fb74c1-5327-4b29-b177-aa81b48992f0)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken