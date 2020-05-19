FlowForma & MicrotechDPS Join Forces, to Support APAC Region With Process Automation Tools

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced an exciting new partnership with MicrotechDPS, to deliver the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool to organizations in Australia and the greater APAC region.

A Microsoft partner, MicrotechDPS provide its clients with an extensive range of IT solutions and services to assist and enhance in the day-to-day running of their business. Looking to add a process automation solution to their list of offerings, MicrotechDPS came across the FlowForma Process Automation tool, and quickly sought a demonstration to discover its capabilities.

Upon seeing the tool in action, MicrotechDPS were confident they had found the right process automation app to supply to its clients. A 3-in-1 tool combining forms, workflow and document generation that could sit on top of Office 365 was their ideal preference. FlowForma Process Automation's no-code methodology and rapid prototyping capabilities only further rubber-stamped their decision.

Having a long history of delivering successful process automation projects, MicrotechDPS wanted to be able to combine its skills in this area by helping organizations leverage and build on top of any existing Microsoft Office 365 platform clients may have. FlowForma Process Automation was the perfect solution for them to deliver process automation to those who already have, or are considering moving to, SharePoint Online.

The new partnership emphasizes FlowForma's commitment to empowering its global customer base, with the company excited to ramp-up operations in Australia and surrounding countries in the APAC region. From initial conversations, it became clear that both FlowForma and MicrotechDPS hold similar cultural and business values, meaning a partnership was the obvious and natural choice for both parties.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside FlowForma to provide our clients across Australia and the APAC region with a powerful process automation tool, to automate their business processes. From our initial conversations we could clearly see similarities in our customer base and the industries with which we serve, it was a unanimous decision," said Joel Steers, General Manager, MicrotechDPS.

Olivia Bushe, CEO, FlowForma added: "It gives me great pleasure to announce MicrotechDPS as a FlowForma partner. We are truly excited of the potential opportunities this partnership can bring to construction, healthcare, finance and public organizations across the APAC region, helping them to digitize processes and prepare for a paperless and social distancing world."



About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve, and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About MicrotechDPS

Established in 2004, MicrotechDPS provide a full suite of business technology services. Its holistic approach makes MicrotechDPS unique as a technology business partner by managing the lifecycle of a company's IT & Print investments, from planning to procurement through to installation, training, and ongoing support. MicrotechDPS build long term relationships with its clients by learning and understanding what it is they do, and then match solutions to the activity that drives their business.

