Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Technology Selected to Power Global Pharmaceutical Facility in Mexico

600 kW Pilot CHP Project to Show Capstone Benefits in Mission Critical Application

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it received an order to provide a 600 kilowatt (kW) Signature Series microturbine to a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer. DTC Solutions, Capstone's exclusive distributor in Mexico (www.dtc.mx), secured the order, which is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2020.

The low-emission, highly efficient, natural-gas-powered microturbine will be installed in a 90,000-square-foot facility and serve as a pilot project to show the benefits of microturbine technology in a combined heat and power (CHP) application, with the potential to implement the solution across two additional manufacturing facilities.

"I'm really pleased to see our top distribution partners continuing to find creative ways to develop high-value projects during the current COVID-19 pandemic," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine President and Chief Executive Officer. "Last week it was E-Finity with a large system for Walkers Cay in the Bahamas, and this week it's DTC landing a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in Mexico, with an opportunity for follow-on projects after commissioning this summer," added Mr. Jamison.

Whether manufacturing life-saving medications, medical devices, or other medical grade equipment, pharmaceutical manufacturers require consistent, high quality and reliable power. Any deviation in power quality or electrical service interruption during this critical process can disrupt entire production lines at significant cost and impact delivery schedules.

The Capstone C600S microturbine will be installed in dual mode configuration, which means the system can run in parallel with or separate from the electric utility grid. This ensures the facility has secure and reliable power even during grid outages with no operational downtime. Once installed, the microturbine energy system is expected to significantly reduce energy costs by 58% and generate 98% of the facility's current electric consumption.

"Capstone microturbines continue to help business owners increase resiliency while simultaneously saving money on energy costs," said Alejandro Munoz, Chief Executive Officer of DTC Solutions. "Adopting cogeneration technology allows industrial manufacturers to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions and lower operating costs," added Mr. Munoz.

"The Capstone low-emission 600 kW C600 Signature Series microturbine is expected to yield significant benefits for the end customer and help achieve the customer's efficiency and sustainability targets by lowering their energy costs and reducing total carbon emissions, thus making green by being green," concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 73 countries and in FY19, saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

415-226-7747

cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590384/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQCPST-Technology-Selected-to-Power-Global-Pharmaceutical-Facility-in-Mexico