Institute of Trading and Portfolio Management (ITPM) Hires Former Goldman Sachs Trader Edward Shek as Senior Trading Mentor

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Trading and Portfolio Management (ITPM) has today announced a significant addition to their global trading operation by hiring former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Trader Edward Shek as a Senior Trading Mentor.

From 1994 until retirement in 2019, Edward Shek had a prolonged and very successful 25-year career as a Professional Trader in Financial Markets. Ed graduated from King's College London with a B.Sc. in Physics. Upon graduation he started his career at Goldman Sachs in the London office in 1994. Over the next nine years he traded Convertible Bonds, Warrants and Cash Equities in Tokyo, New York and then London.

Ed found his niche at the London desk at Goldman Sachs, specializing in European Equities, trading most major sectors at the firm. He oversaw several of the top three ranking businesses at Goldman Sachs Europe covering sectors that included Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals and Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) Stocks. Ed ran a USD100mln Long / Short Equities portfolio at Goldman Sachs.

In 2006, Ed moved to Cazenove where he successfully traded the European Banks and Insurance Equities books through the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis (GFC). An experience very few traders in the World managed to trade through profitably. Cazenove was fully bought by JP Morgan in 2009. Ed was promoted and moved internally at JP Morgan to the Global Emerging Markets Equities business. Ed then spent six years in Johannesburg South Africa where he ran the SA EM Trading Desk before returning to London to run the Emerging Markets trading CEEMEA trading business for JP Morgan. During his time at JP Morgan Cazenove Ed ran multiple Long / Short Equities Portfolios of USD100mln gross exposure.

After a brief spell as Head of Equities Trading at BCS Global, Ed retired from the Investment Bank / Professional Trading business after 25 years.

Throughout his Professional Trading career, Ed has always been heavily involved with recruiting and has mentored many young professionals over his career. Countless numbers of individuals that Ed has mentored over the years have gone on to achieve very successful careers in the Financial Markets.

Commenting on today's announcement ITPM Managing Partner Anton Kreil said:

"When I arrived on the Goldman Sachs trading desk in 2000, I was just a few seats away from Ed. We were on the same desk trading Pan European Equities as part of a team that included some of the best traders in Financial Markets of the last 30 years. I've literally known him since day one of my career and I've witnessed how good this guy is in all market conditions. It's really amazing to be working with him again because I know the smarts and qualities that he brings. Ed will be an outstanding Mentor to our Global Community of Retail Traders."

Ed's role at the Institute involves Mentoring Institute Traders on the official Institute Mentoring Program after students have graduated from completing the Professional Trading Masterclass (PTM) Video Series. The Professional Options Trading Masterclass (POTM) Video Series and the Professional FOREX Trading Masterclass (PFTM) Video Series, helping ITPM students to realize their objectives in becoming consistently profitable and to help build their track records. Ed also helps manage the Institute's global portfolio, trading predominantly high-Risk Reward / ROI strategies and in allocating capital to profitable ITPM students/traders. He currently mentors Institute Traders globally and only has capacity to Mentor 12 ITPM students per year.

Institute Mentoring Program with Ed

ALL Institute Mentoring Programs

Institute Online Educational Video Series Information

Institute FAQs

For Press Enquiries, use this contact form: https://www.itpm.com/contact